SI All-American Candidate Nykelius Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Nykelius Johnson

Projected Position: ATH

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Florence (S.C.) West Florence

Committed to: Virginia Tech Hokies



Frame: Possesses a long, lean frame with the ability to add another 10-15 pounds of mass and definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Reports a 4.39 forty-yard dash time, and he displays quality top-end speed on film. He plays running back and cornerback at the high school level. His length and top-end speed suggest he could project as a cornerback at the college level, as he shows nice ball skills down the field.

Instincts: He is a natural athlete with the ball in his hands, and he sees the field well. He tends to get ahead of his blockers at times. As a defender, he times his jump well down the field, high points the ball, and diagnoses run plays quickly.

Polish: He is a well-rounded athlete with the ability to impact on either side of the ball. He is a consistent tackler with a nose for the ball, who displays decent ball skills in coverage. He is a bit raw in his technique and relies on his top-end speed at the high school level.

Bottom Line: Johnson is a two-way athlete who could impact on either side of the ball at the college level, but he appears to have a higher ceiling as a defensive back. He displays the ability to quickly diagnose plays, shows off decent ball skills down the field, and is a consistent, reliable tackler with quality top-end speed to close out plays. He projects as a contributor at the Major Power 5 level.