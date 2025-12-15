Virginia Tech Receives $20 Million Dollar Donation, School's Largest Ever For Athletics

Today, Virginia Tech announced that the athletics department has received its largest ever donation.

The anonymous gift commitment of $20 million follows the university’s announcement of an ambitious budget plan to better position teams to compete at the highest level. The gift will advance the university’s strategy — known as Invest to Win — to empower Virginia Tech Athletics to excel in the NCAA’s current Division I and Football Bowl Subdivision I landscapes.

Big Investment

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin (center) speaks as Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands (left) and Athletic Director Whit Babcock (right) looks on at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The budget plan calls for a $229 million investment in athletics, coming from operational and philanthropic sources. The record gift is a major step in the fundraising effort.

This gift and others made in support of the university’s commitment to excellence in athletics will empower new Head Football Coach James Franklin and all other athletic programs to build top teams.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary and timely gift,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “Doing more with less, while a testament to the talent of our staff and student athletes, is no longer an option. Invest to Win is about winning championships. Excellence in athletics complements our academic mission, elevates our impact, and inspires the passion and generosity of Hokie Nation, as demonstrated by this record gift.”

The previous record gift to athletics was $15.2 million donated in 2017.

Since joining Virginia Tech on Nov. 17, Franklin’s rapid recruiting accomplishments have drawn national attention, behind an unprecedented turnaround, resulting in a top-25 ranked recruiting class as of National Signing Day, which was Dec. 3.

“The passion of Virginia Tech fans is unmatched and their continued generosity will help elevate our program,” Franklin said. “There’s a clear sense of excitement from our fans about where we’re headed. This unprecedented level of support is critical and creates powerful momentum for everything we’re building.”

Senior Vice President for Advancement Tom Wamsley oversees the university’s fundraising operation for academics and athleics.

“Athletics helps to unite the Hokie Nation and draw national attention to our university,” Wamsley said. “We are passionate about nurturing and extending Virginia Tech’s tradition of excellence. “That will take championship level support from our alumni, fans, friends, and corporate partners. It’s exciting to have a donor come forward in record fashion and demonstrate agreement. I believe this gift will inspire others to support our programs.”

While restoring Virginia Tech Football to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference is a major goal, Invest to Win is about more than any one team. It’s a bold vision for the future of Virginia Tech Athletics — one that requires championship-level support across all programs. Some key objectives include:

• Fueling Student-Athlete Success: Fully funding nearly $20 million annually in student-athlete scholarships, ensuring that every Hokie can excel in the classroom and in competition.

• A Foundation for Excellence: Investing in the essentials: Elite coaching staff, top-tier recruiting, and player development — all to create championship-caliber programs.

More Virginia Tech Football News: