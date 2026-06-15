Virginia Tech Flips 2027 Linebacker Amarri Irvin From Notre Dame

Virginia Tech football has landed a commitment from four-star Florida linebacker Amarri Irvin, who flipped his commitment from Notre Dame after being pledged to the Irish since November of last year.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Amarri Irvin has Flipped his Commitment from Notre Dame to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 215 had been committed to the Fighting Irish since November



“ALL GLORY TO GOD, GO HOKIES 🦃”https://t.co/ciNnsso83A pic.twitter.com/E8WOvUyWqo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Irvin visited Virginia Tech last weekend and quickly became a top priority for the Hokies' coaching staff, with Brent Pry and company needing roughly a week to secure his commitment. He becomes the first linebacker to join Virginia Tech's 2027 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 220-pound defender out of IMG Academy is ranked as the No. 286 overall prospect in the country, the No. 23 linebacker nationally and the No. 25 player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

Irvin is the 25th commitment of the 2027 class and the 15th top-500 prospect (per 247Sports Composite) to pledge to the Hokies, joining the following list:

QB Peter Bourque - No. 83 NATL

TE Jardon Karhoff - No. 115 NATL

LB Amarri Irvin - No. 286 NATL

DL Joseph Buchanan - No. 308 NATL

OT Junior Saunders - No. 343 NATL

OT Dylan Latell - No. 349 NATL

CB Bryce Woods - No. 354 NATL

WR Cam Wade - No. 360 NATL

IOL Kaden Buchanan - No. 361 NATL

RB Javian Jones-Priest - No. 370 NATL

CB Chase Johnson - No. 373 NATL

TE Sam Faniel - No. 420 NATL

WR Demarcus Brown - No. 429 NATL

S Elijah Butler - No. 451 NATL

WR Anthony Roberts - No. 481 NATL

Following Irvin's commitment, Virginia Tech's 2027 recruiting class has climbed to No. 7 nationally on 247Sports.

While he already possesses a college-ready frame at 220 pounds, Irvin likely will need to add another 10 to 15 pounds over the next couple of years to consistently play linebacker at the ACC level, where many every-down linebackers check in between 230 and 240 pounds. His combination of size, athleticism and experience against elite competition at IMG Academy gives him a strong foundation heading into his college career.

Irvin flipped his commitment from Notre Dame, but his offer list is among the nation's best. In addition to the Irish and Hokies, he held offers from Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Florida, among several other power conference programs.

For Virginia Tech, landing Irvin continues an impressive recruiting run that has helped the Hokies build one of the deepest classes in the country. His addition also gives defensive-minded head coach Brent Pry another highly regarded front-seven prospect to develop, an area that has long been a priority for the Hokies' staff.

Landing a player with that caliber of national attention represents another significant recruiting victory for James Franklin and his staff, as the Hokies continue to assemble one of the nation's top classes for 2027.

Here's the full updated list of all of Virginia Tech's 2026 commitments, with national, state and position rankings taken from 247Sports' site-specific ratings.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/101/23) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/100/21) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/27/10) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (NA/30/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/45/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/30/20) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/81/21) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/65/98) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/53/8) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/38/37) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/35/11) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (75/6/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/28/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (169/9/8) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (93/4/4) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/39/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (142/20/9) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/84/13) (committed June 7) cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/46/54) (committed June 7) offensive tackle Junior Saunders — ★★★★ (NA/34/7) (committed June 7) defensive back/athlete Semaj Dozier (N.J.) — ★★★ (NA/43/20) (committed June 10) safety Turmarian Moreland — ★★★ (NA/31/42) (committed June 12) linebacker Amarri Irvin — ★★★ (NA/29/31) (committed June 15)