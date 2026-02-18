Virginia Tech Is A School To Watch For Four-Star QB Peter Bourque After His Decommitment From Michigan

Last night, one of the top quarterbacks in the country decommitted from Michigan and he is already being linked as a possibility for James Franklin and Virginia Tech.

Peter Bourque backed off his pledge to the Wolverines and the Hokies might be in position to land their biggest recruit of the very brief Franklin era. According to ESPN's Eli Lederman, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Washington are the main schools to watch for Bourque, but Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida are also expected to be involved:

Penn State, Virginia Tech and Washington have all registered interest in Massachusetts' reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. ESPN sources also expect Georgia, Florida and North Carolina to be involved. Via @ByEliLederman https://t.co/h4EdjV2IWv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 18, 2026

Big Time Prospect

Bourque is a top 100 prospect in the country right now and would be a home run of a get for Franklin and this staff. He is a 6'4 220 LBS prospect who plays at Tabor Academy High School in Marion, MA and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 86 player in the country, the No. 6 QB in the country, and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts. He holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Currently, Virginia Tech does not have a commitment in their 2027 class, but they are hoping to make a big splash this cycle under Franklin. In just a matter of weeks, Franklin took a recruiting class that ranked outside of the top 100 to one that ranked in the top 25. What will he do in his first full cycle as the head coach?

Right now on their roster, Virginia Tech has Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State transfer), Bryce Baker (North Carolina transfer), redshirt freshman Kelden Ryan, redshirt freshman A.J. Brand, and Troy Huhn (four-star 2026 recruit) on their roster right now at the quarterback position.

Here is the scouting report on Bourque courtesy of 247Sports Andrew Ivins:

"Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."

