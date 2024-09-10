Virginia Tech Offers 2027 Tennessee Running Back David Gabriel Georges
College football recruiting in the class of 2027 is more active now than ever, with schools like Alabama already landing two four-star recruits.
Virginia Tech has not yet received a commitment from a class of 2027 recruit, in fact, only Alabama, Oklahoma, and Penn State have landed a commitment.
Another uncommitted player in the class of 2027, has received another offer from a Power Four School. In the early times of the morning today, Brent Pry’s staff extended an offer to David Gabriel Georges, a running back out of Tennessee.
Georges’ recruitment kicked off earlier this year, when the Oregon Ducks and the Syracuse Orange offered him in February and March, respectively, but there wouldn’t be much more action in his recruitment until the summer time.
Over the summer, he picked up plenty of offers from a mix of power house programs, and teams just below that tier. In order of earliest to latest: the Charlotte 49ers, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Auburn Tigers, and obviously—the Virginia Tech Hokies.
That’s a fairly long list of prestigious offers for a sophomore in high school. It’s well deserved though, as Georges is probably one of the most underrated recruits in his class.
David doesn’t only shed tackles, he bounces off of them, re-sets his feet, and finds a new lane. He’s the focal point of his team’s offense, scoring three touchdowns in a 49-21 win against Coconut Creek, and pounding through tacklers against Rabun Gap to score a touchdown which let the Baylor Red Raiders get back into the game.
Here’s some information on Georges’ playing career in Canada before he moved to Tennessee, courtesy of The Golden Tide:
”In 2023, David did what he does best—this time, on one leg. Now playing in the highest classification of Québec high school football, Juvenile (Juvy) Division 1, David once again had an incredible start to the season. The first kickoff to him was returned for a touchdown. His first run was a touchdown. Unfortunately, he missed the following four games due to a severe high ankle injury. When he returned, he made a tremendous impact throughout the playoffs. We utilized him on offense and defense, and during that time frame, he had the most sacks and touchdowns on the team. In the semifinals, he delivered the first hit stick plus interception I've ever witnessed. Oh yeah, he also scored a long rushing touchdown.”