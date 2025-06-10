Virginia Tech Receives Pair of Predictions To Win Recruiting Battle For 2026 Defensive Lineman
June is a massive month in recruiting across college football, as there are official visits happening every weekend a large majority of classes are going to take shape over the next couple of months. Virginia Tech only has three commitments for the 2026 class, but that could be changing soon.
The Hokies are starting to pick up multiple predictions to land 2026 defensive lineman Kamdon Gillespie. Gillespie is a three-star prospect who plays at Mooresville High School in North Carolina and after naming a top three of Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and South Florida back in May, he has received a pair of 247Sports Crystal Balls from insiders Kolby Crawford and Evan Watkins to land with Virginia Tech. While Crystal Ball predictions are never a guarantee, it does show that this recruitment might be trending in the Hokies favor. Gillespie ranks as the No. 961 player in the country, the No. 97 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 39 player in the state of North Carolina.
While Virginia Tech only has three commitments so far in their 2026 class, Brent Pry and his staff are hoping to continue to fill out the class with talented players. They have four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren already on board, along with kicker Will Love and three-star linebacker Joshua Pittman.
Our own Brett Holmes broke down what he brings to the table for the Hokies as a prospect:
"Pittman initially indicated he'd be making his decision after his visits concluded in June or July. The Hokies presumably made him an offer he couldn't resist.
In his latest season at King's Fork, Pittman was active in the backfield. He often ran by tackles on the edge to shut down option runs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. He has good speed off the line of scrimmage combined with patience when pursuing the pocket.
Pittman's 6'3 frame stands out early. He does a good job closing in on plays, even if they're shoe-string tackles. One thing he'll have to gain consistency with is his pad height. He can come off the line scrimmage too upright and force himself to be thrown off balance. This, combined with his slender 210 lb. weight, can throw off his ability to set the edge. Pittman will have to prioritize bulking up upon arrival next year.
His potential as a run-stopper is very present on tape. Some downs he'll let the play develop into the defense's scheme, others he'll shut it down before things can even get going. While he's a very raw linebacker prospect, he has a lot of potential as an edge rusher.
Pittman has the tools to come on and off the line of scrimmage. When asked about where he sees his fit, he said, "I like rushing the passer. I mean, I can do both. I can stand-up, play a linebacker (role) or whatever. So, I feel like I'm a great fit for any team as a player, as a person."
Sam Siefkes and the rest of his staff see Pittman as a traditional edge. He would need to fill out his frame if this is where he lands on the depth chart. They'd likely want to see him get closer to 225 lbs. by the time he cracks the rotation. While that's no easy task, it's certainly possible.
The race at defensive end is wide open for the Hokies. Life after Antwaun Powell-Ryland means the next men up have meteor-sized shoes to fill. This isn't a one-year solution for Virginia Tech either, so Pittman will be a part of that race the moment he arrives in Blacksburg."