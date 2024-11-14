Virginia Tech Recruiting: 2026 Hokie Quarterback Climbs Up 247Sports Recruitment Rankings
The lone commitment in Virginia Tech’s 2026 recruiting cycle is quarterback Peyton Falzone. Peyton has received other offers from Bucknell, Kent State, Lehigh, Penn State, and Syracuse, but he has remained committed to Virginia Tech. Falzone is a 6-foot-five junior quarterback who has lead the Nazareth High School offense in Pennsylvania. He is listed as a four-star player on 247Sports, and he recently jumped up in the recruitment site’s rankings.
Last week, Falzone was ranked as the 211th player nationally, the 16th best quarterback, and the 6th best player out of the state of Pennsylvania.
Those rankings recently changed. He remained the 16th ranked quarterback, but he’s now top-five in the state of Pennsylvania and top-two hundred overall. He’s now ranked as the fifth best Pennsylvanian and the 195th player nationally.
There’s been more action in Virginia Tech’s 2026 class too, despite no other commitments.
One of the biggest targets in Virginia Tech's 2026 class just received a Crystal Ball prediction to land at Virginia Tech by 247Sports' very own Kolby Crawford, a Virginia Tech insider.
Wide receiver Carnell Warren is ranked as a four-star by the 247Sports Composite, subsequently being ranked as the 270th best player nationally in the class of 2026.
Warren has long been a target of Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and he would make a great addition to Virginia Tech's roster. In just his sophomore season, he had 53 receptions for 723 yards and 9 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. This year, in just the regular season, he has improved on those numbers, making 53 receptions for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Warren was one of the main targets at Bluffton High School, a top-100 school in the state of South Carolina, according to MaxPreps.
Listed at 6-foot-4.5, he also plays basketball and has received ten football offers according to 247Sports.
Warren has had interest from South Carolina, but hails offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Miami University, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
Warren attended a camp at Virginia Tech during the summer, and would be a huge add to Virginia Tech's 2026 recruiting class.
