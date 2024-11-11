Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time For Week 13 Matchup vs Duke Announced
Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3) is coming off their second consecutive loss and is entering their bye week still not yet eligible for a bowl game yet. After getting to 5-3 and winning three straight games, the Hokies blew a 21-3 lead to Syracuse and then could not move the ball in a loss to to Clemson. Brent Pry's team is going to have a week off before the final two games of the season and the kickoff time against one of their final opponents was just announced. The Hokies will face the Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Duke and Virginia Tech played each other each year when they ACC had divisions, but they did not face each other last season. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2022, where the Blue Devils won 24-7. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 19-11 and have won 5 out of the last 7 against Duke.
Duke has been one of the best stories in the ACC this season. There were not high expectations for Manny Diaz in his first season in Durham, but he has Duke at 7-3, he led Duke to its first ever win over Florida State, and has beaten both North Carolina and NC State. He has a chance to get Duke a 10 win season if they defeat Virginia Tech and Wake Forest to end the season and then win their bowl game.
Virginia Tech now had their backs against the wall in the final two weeks of the season. They must defeat one of Duke or rival Virginia to get to a bowl game, something that is not guaranteed. Duke is 7-3 and is playing better on a week to week basis than than the Hokies and Virginia just pulled an upset against Pitt to get to 5-4. The game against the Cavaliers could determine whether either program gets to a bowl game.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Yesterday's Loss to No. 23 Clemson
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Loss to Iowa
The Rundown: Hokies' Offensive Woes Hurdle Them Into Double-Digit Loss to Clemson