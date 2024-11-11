Is Virginia Tech in Danger of Missing a Bowl Game?
Virginia Tech currently stands as one of the most underproducing teams in the nation. The Hokies are 5-5, with no way to go over on their preseason win total of 8.5.
The Hokies have simply underperformed. Whether it is the 2-2 out of conference record, the 0-4 record in one score games, or the demoralizing loss to Clemson; the season just has not gone the Hokies’ way this year.
Virginia Tech has not really been able to pass the ball as Kyron Drones has only thrown for 200+ yards twice this season, once against Stanford (201), and once against Vanderbilt (322). No Virginia Tech receiver has crossed the 500 yard line in receiving yards, and plenty of the wide receivers have underperformed. Each week, it seems, a wide receiver has the lowest PFF grade or is generally toward the bottom.
Something needs to change for the Hokies, and it needs to happen fast. A team can simply not compete if they cannot pass the ball.
Now, the Hokies are in arguably their worst position of the year. The Hokies won three consecutive games in the middle of the season, but they’re now facing a two-game losing streak while not being bowl eligible.
Virginia Tech will have to beat Duke on the road or Virginia in a rivalry game to become bowl eligible. ESPN’s FPI gives the Hokies a 57.7% chance to beat Duke on the road and a 76.2% chance to beat Virginia, neither of which are guarantees.
Obviously, the team’s focus is currently on Duke, as they have a bye week before facing the seven-win Blue Devils, but the biggest game for Brent Pry has to be the Commonwealth Clash for multiple reasons. First reason, Virginia Tech has not lost a Commonwealth Clash game this century, and the Hokie program takes pride in its dominance in the rivalry. The second reason, anything can happen in ACC play, and Duke is likely a better team than Virginia. If Duke can shock Virginia Tech, Virginia is the only opponent in the path to a bowl game.
Virginia Tech cannot sleepwalk through the last few weeks of the season, and missing a bowl game is a real possibility.
