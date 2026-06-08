Can Virginia Tech land a Commitment From Top In-State Prospect Chris Whitehead?

Virginia Tech football's recruiting efforts have resulted in a class that has dwarfed many expectations. The Hokies' class has vaulted all the way up to No. 6 on 247Sports, past UCLA, Penn State and Clemson, thanks to three commitments yesterday.

Virginia Tech is now second in the ACC by the numbers, only trailing Miami. It's sixth in the nation, trailing behind only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The Hokies (225.59), however, are 8.26 points behind Notre Dame at No. 5, and they possess a 0.72-point lead in turn over Clemson.

One player, however, who can shift those rankings is edge rusher Chris Whitehead. The 6-foot-4.5, 230-pound defensive lineman from Lloyd C. Bird High School (Chesterfield, Va.) is the kind of in-state prospect that the Hokies haven't been contenders for in a while.

The 247Sports site rankings currently slot Whitehead as the No. 38 national player, the No. 7 edge rusher in the class and the top-ranked player in Virginia. The composite favors him further, ranking him at No. 34 in the class, No. 4 at his position and again, the top-ranked player in Virginia.

For Virginia Tech to land the top-ranked player in the state, it would be considered not just a large success but a huge abberation from previous seasons. Whitehead's national status of No. 34-38 places him within the historical range of players such as Kendall Fuller (No. 31, Class of 2013), Devon Hunter (No. 45, Class of 2017) and Holland Fisher (No. 36, Class of 2013). It quite simply isn't a caliber of player Virginia Tech is able to recruit very often — even during the higher-end days of the program.

For reference, the last time that Virginia Tech landed the top-ranked recruit in Virginia on the 247Sports Composite was Tyrod Taylor back in 2007.

For Virginia Tech to even remain in the conversation at this stage is notable in itself. The Hokies are only a year removed from a 3-9 season, so their presence in the mix speaks to the progress the program has made in a relatively short span. Even if that pursuit ultimately falls short, Virginia Tech being positioned anywhere near this discussion is a meaningful step forward and a sign that the trajectory under the current staff has begun to shift.

At the time of writing, Whitehead has no set time for his commitment. He currently holds 34 offers from schools such as Virginia Tech, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State and others. Those five schools are the only programs currently listed as "warm" on 247Sports' site as of now.