Son of former Hokie receiver earns Virginia Tech scholarship offer
Class of 2028 Wide Receiver David Clowney V recently reeled in an offer from Virginia Tech.
Clowney's father David Clowney IV was a former Virginia Tech wideout and an NFL assistant who currently is taking the Wideout coach position at Missouri State.
At Virginia Tech, Clowney IV was a starring wide receiver at Virginia Tech. In 2005, Clowney led the Hokies with 34 receptions for 619 yards, while averaging 18.2 yards per catch and bringing in an extra three touchdowns.
Clowney V was selected to the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Following Clowney's career in the league, He spent his time plying his trade coaching at a number of colleges, including the Hokies.
Meanwhile, in the NFL, Clowney V coached with the Buffalo Bills (2016), the New York Jets (2019-21), and most recently the Carolina Panthers (2023).
As it stands Clowney V has tacked offers from Delaware State, Howard, Norfolk State, William and Mary, and most recently the Hokies.
Currently for the class of 2028 Virginia Tech has offered 29 players thus far with Clowney V being the most recent.
Virginia Tech has a strong corps at wideout heading into its fourth season under head coach Brent Pry.
Players like Ayden Greene, Donavon Greene, Cameron Seldon, and Takye Heath could be rising stars under new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.
Each player listed above offers something different. Ayden Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year, and looked as if he was evolving game by game.
Donavon Greene offers experience with six years already in college football (two missed out thanks to injuries), and what he offers to a largely youthful core.
Cameron Seldon is a converted running back who turned wide receiver once he came to Tech from Tennessee. Seldon impressed at the spring game, turning three receptions into 65 yards and a touchdown.
Lastly, Takye Heath. Heath won most improved on the offense, tagging a possible step up in production for his first major year under the spotlight.
