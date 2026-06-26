Three Virginia Tech Sports That Benefit Most From The NCAA's New Eligibility Rules

The NCAA's newly approved five-in-five eligibility model is poised to reshape roster construction across college athletics. By allowing student-athletes to compete for five seasons within a five-year window, the rule simplifies eligibility while giving coaches greater flexibility to retain experienced talent. Most Virginia Tech programs stand to benefit in some way, but a select few are especially well-positioned to capitalize because of short- or long-term trajectory. Whether it's keeping veteran leaders around for another season or allowing young cores to develop together for longer, these three Hokies programs may gain the most from the NCAA's latest eligibility overhaul.

No Virginia Tech program is better positioned to capitalize on the new eligibility rules than Mike Young's men's basketball team.

Young has long emphasized roster continuity, and the Hokies now have even more opportunities to keep their core together. Veteran seniors Amani Hansberry, Jaylen Curry, Ethan Copeland and Miles Heide all receive another year of eligibility under the new model rather than having one or two years, giving Virginia Tech additional flexibility to maintain one of its most experienced players beyond what was previously expected.

Beyond those veterans, younger contributors such as Kuol Atak, Sin'Cere Jones and Solomon Davis also benefit from a simplified eligibility clock, allowing the Hokies to develop talent without worrying about complicated participation limits.

2. Lacrosse

Virginia Tech women's lacrosse has spent the last several seasons knocking on the door of the NCAA Tournament, and the new eligibility rules could help the Hokies break through.

The additional year of eligibility gives Tech a better opportunity to retain veteran contributors while continuing to develop the younger corps. Rather than replacing experienced starters every season, the Hokies can keep proven production on the field while gradually integrating younger players into larger roles.

Virginia Tech graduated Lauren Render, who scored 94 goals over the past two seasons and totaled 125 goals in her time with the Hokies (seventh-most in program history). However, they'll be able to keep rising senior Mia Pozzi, who scored 26 goals last season, for another year, ensuring that it has an extra year to worry about how to re-delegate its scoring workload.

Virginia Tech softball stands to benefit significantly from the NCAA's new eligibility rules, particularly because much of its core remains in the middle of its collegiate career.

The Hokies' junior class receives the biggest boost. Emma Mazzarone, Michelle Chatfield, Zoe Yaeger, Haley Luginbill, Annika Rohs, Lyla Blackwell, Sara McNelly and Addison Foster now gain an additional year of eligibility instead of graduating after 2027, giving Pete D'Amour the opportunity to keep one of the ACC's most experienced groups together for another season. Instead of seeing that class graduate following the 2027 campaign, Virginia Tech could potentially retain many of its key contributors through 2028.

The ripple effect extends throughout the roster. Sophomores Nora Abromavage and Jordan Lynch, along with an incoming freshman class, also benefit from a an extra year that allows for greater roster continuity. D'Amour has built Virginia Tech into a perennial NCAA Tournament program by developing veteran lineups, and the five-in-five enables Virginia Tech additional flexibility to keep an experienced roster intact while continuing to develop the next wave of talent.