Virginia Tech's Returning Starters With The Most to Prove This Season

Though Virginia Tech's 2026 unit features 50-plus newcomers, its fate hinges as much on its returnees as it does on the rookies to Blacksburg. Here are the starters I think have the most to improve as we wade through fall camp en route to the Hokies' opener against VMI in just under a month's time:

Tyson Flowers, Safety

There isn't much question about Flowers' experience.

The redshirt senior started all 12 games in 2025, finishing with 49 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble while serving as one of the leaders in Virginia Tech's secondary.

The question is whether he can become more than a dependable starter. Flowers did his job in 2025, but he wasn't the type of player who consistently changed games. His 63.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade reflected a solid season overall, while his 45.4 tackling grade highlighted an area that needs improvement. The Hokies need more splash plays from their veteran safety, whether that's forcing turnovers, creating negative plays near the line of scrimmage, or becoming the communicator that holds the secondary together.

With Quentin Reddish returning from injury alongside him, Flowers won't have to shoulder the entire burden in the defensive backfield. Instead, he'll have the opportunity to play faster and more aggressively. If Virginia Tech's defense is to exceed expectations, it needs Flowers to evolve from a reliable starter into one of the ACC's better safeties.

Ayden Greene, Wide Receiver

Greene became Virginia Tech's top receiving threat last season, leading the Hokies with 516 receiving yards and three touchdowns after lying in wait for much of two seasons.

Virginia Tech supplemented the room by bringing in Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown (846 yards, five touchdowns at Duke in 2025), but Greene remains one of the offense's most familiar faces. Rather than surprising opponents with his speed and route-running ability, he'll now draw considerably more attention from opposing secondaries.

But with Brown stretching defenses on the opposite side and Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds expected to give Virginia Tech far more production at tight end than it received a year ago, Greene should see favorable matchups throughout the season.

The next step isn't necessarily posting 1,000 receiving yards. It's proving he can consistently produce against a defense that's game-planning to stop him.

Kemari Copeland, Defensive Tackle

Copeland earned All-ACC honors after recording 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season, cementing himself as Virginia Tech's most productive returning defensive lineman.

After a breakout 2025 season, opposing offensive lines will undoubtedly prioritize slowing down Copeland. He'll see more double teams and face a greater burden as the focal point of Virginia Tech's defensive front.

The difference between having a good season and becoming one of the ACC's premier interior defenders often comes down to consistency. Can Copeland generate pressure week in and week out? Can he disrupt the run game even when he isn't recording sacks even more than in 2025?

If the answer is yes, Virginia Tech's defensive line should remain one of the strengths of the roster.

Virginia Tech has no shortage of returning talent entering 2026. Whether the Hokies can exceed expectations may ultimately depend on whether these proven starters can elevate their games to another level. All three are draft-eligible, though Greene has another year of eligibility should he choose to use it. For Copeland and Flowers, though, this is their last collegiate campaign to show NFL scouts their skills, making this a make-or-break campaign.