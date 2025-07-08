Virginia Tech Baseball Announces New General Manager/Director of Baseball Operations Hiring
Virginia Tech Athletics announced today that the Hokies' baseball program has added general manager/director of baseball operations Easton Dally to their program.
This comes in the middle of what has been a massive reshuffling of the Hokies' program.
This season saw Virginia Tech potentially fall the most in terms of expectations, especially as Tech fell in just the second round of the ACC Tournament against the Clemson Tigers. The Hokies eventually posted the sixth-worst ERA in the ACC with a 5.23. Virginia Tech also saw the fourth-worst Batting Average Allowed in the league with a .267.
Virginia Tech posed, the fourth-worst batting average in the conference (.268) and the third-lowest amount of hits in the conference (491).
According to the official release by the Hokies, "'Easton will be a tremendous addition to our program here at Virginia Tech,' said Szefc. 'He has extensive experience coming from East Carolina [while] working with the baseball program.
'I look forward to sharing our operation with Easton – especially to the new ideas he brings with him. He was very highly recommended by the East Carolina coaching staff, which we have a great deal of respect for. Easton makes for a great combination with our program and I look forward to working with him day-to-day.'"
Dally earned his bachelor's degree from East Carolina while also serving as a graduate assistant manager for the Pirates, where he also undertook help in several different Pirate baseball programs.
This was a needed change for the Hokies, as Tech fell to a 31-25 record which saw the Hokies win just three ACC series en route to a 12-18 conference record.
Since then a number of exits and additions have been made to the program, including new pitching coach Doug Willey.
Willey has pitching experience at the Division I level; the right-hander made 26 appearances in relief for Arkansas in 2016 after three seasons at Division II's Franklin Pierce.
In Willey's lone year with the Razorbacks, he compiled a 3.49 ERA, and gave up 11 earned runs with 29 strikeouts over 28.1 innings pitched.
He then went on to professional baseball, selected in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels with the 966th pick. Willey was shipped off to the Angels' Pioneer League affiliate, the Orem Owlz. He contested a lone season for the team, playing in 17 games; he surrendered 24 runs and 40 hits over 30.1 innings pitched.
Following that, Willey moved on to the Syracuse Spartans of the New York Collegiate Baseball League as a pitching coach before returning to Arkansas as a graduate assistant.
Willey spent a year and five months there, per his LinkedIn, before transitioning to the Chicago Cubs as a rookie-level pitching coach. After that, he moved to Cincinnati to join Xavier in August of 2022. Just under three years later, he comes to Blacksburg.