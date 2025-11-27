New Jersey Offensive Lineman Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus Commits To Virginia Tech
On Thanksgiving day, James Franklin secured another major commitment for his first recruiting class at Virginia Tech, landing New Jersey native Roseby “Purgatory” Lubintus. The addition of Lubintus continues Franklin’s early momentum on the trail and reinforces the staff’s emphasis on adding size, physicality, and long-term upside to the offensive line room.
Lubintus, who stands at 6’5” and 330 pounds, is a massive offensive tackle prospect from Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey. His blend of size and strength makes him one of the more intriguing linemen in the region.
Lubintus is described as a powerful run blocker who creates displacement at the line of scrimmage and is a raw but promising pass protector who has taken noticeable steps forward over the past year. His footwork, hand placement, and overall athletic development have all improved as he has grown into his frame, making him a high-ceiling option for any Power Five offensive line coach.
Lubintus has had a unique recruiting path as well. He was previously committed to both Penn State and Syracuse before reopening his recruitment earlier this year. Despite the twists, his offer sheet remained strong throughout the process. Lubintus holds 14 Division I offers, including notable ones from Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Florida, West Virginia, Boston College, and more.
His combination of size and versatility have made him a priority target for multiple staffs across the Big Ten and ACC, and his physical traits give him the potential to play either tackle or guard depending on how his body continues to develop.
For Franklin and his staff, landing Lubintus represents another foundational piece in what they hope becomes a cornerstone class. He marks the 2nd recruit Franklin has landed since taking over, and the 10th overall commitment in the class.
More importantly, Lubintus represents the type of high-upside lineman Franklin has consistently targeted throughout his coaching career - big, strong, and moldable, with a competitive edge that makes him an ideal long-term developmental player that has high upside.
Lubintus will bring immediate depth to the offensive line room and could compete for a two-deep roster once he arrives on campus due to his extreme size. With that taken into account, he likely will benefit from a year in a college strength and conditioning program, leading to him taking a redshirt. Either way, this is a significant recruiting win for Franklin, one that continues to build momentum and adds another important piece to the future foundation of the program.