Virginia Tech Baseball Hires Doug Willey As New Pitching Coach

SCOOP: @HokiesBaseball is hiring Doug Willey as its new pitching coach, I'm told. Willey has spent the last three seasons as the pitching coach at #Xavier, and replaces Ryan Fecteau, who was let go at the end of the season. #Hokies



