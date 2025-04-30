Virginia Tech Basketball: UNLV Guard Jailen Bedford has Signed With the Hokies
Virginia Tech got a big-time addition in the transfer portal today.
Jailen Bedford is a 6-4, 180lbs guard from Austin, TX. He began his collegiate career at Trinidad State. In his single season with the Trojans he started 27 of 30 games, and averaged 16.6 points per game. During his two seasons with the Trojans, Bedford helped lead the team to the Region 9 Championships, and earned first-team all-tournament honors. Now, he is going to try and help the Hokies get back on track and into the NCAA Tournament.
The Texas native transferred to Oral Roberts in 2023 and became a fixture in the Golden Eagles' starting lineup averaging 31 minutes per game, and ranking second on the team with an average of 14.6 points. Bedford scored in the double-figures 26 times throughout the season, including a season high of 26 points, including six three-pointers, in a contest against Texas Tech. However, Bedford's time as a Golden Eagle came to a close when Oral Roberts failed to surpass the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the Summit League Quarterfinals.
In the offseason, Bedford joined the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Although appearing in 31 games for the Rebels, Bedford made only six starts. The 6-4 guard averaged 10.3 points per game, shooting 39 percent from the field and 35 percent from the three. Bedford's stint with the Rebels ended similarly to his season with Oral Roberts, with UNLV falling in the Mountain West Quarterfinals to Utah State. Bedford was one of three players to play the full 40 minutes of the contest, putting up 13 points, including two three-pointers, all the while competing with a bandaged eye.
Bedford marks the third portal commitment of the offseason, and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Texas native is a steady presence on the court, often scoring in double-figures. Despite not being a regular starter for UNLV, Bedford's ability to step up during the Rebels' time of adversity and play an entire 40 minute Quarterfinal contest while injured, shows he has a lot of fight and passion for the game. Bedford could make a bid for a starting role, but regardless he would be a valuable bench piece for Mike Young with his collegiate experience and strong shooting presence.
With the addition of Bedford, Virginia Tech has four scholarship openings remaining for their 2026 team.
