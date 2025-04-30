Virginia Tech Basketball: UNLV Guard Jailen Bedford has Signed With the Hokies

UNLV guard transfer Jailen Bedford has signed with Virginia Tech, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Averaged 10.6 points per game at UNLV this past season. Averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season at Oral Roberts.https://t.co/wkYKVSg3vh pic.twitter.com/fGeNTzXjuw