Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From Big 12 Long Snapper
Virginia Tech has made an important special teams acquisition today via the transfer portal. Iowa State transfer long snapper Drew Doyle has committed to the Hokies and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Doyle is a unique transfer. He has served four years in the United States Navy after being one of the country's top ranked long snappers coming out of high school.
According to an article from 247Sports Kolby Crawford, "During his military career, Doyle trained in combat medicine and dentistry while also serving on auxiliary security teams. In his free time, Doyle continued refining his snapping technique, eventually reconnecting with a private long-snapping coach near his Navy posting in North Chicago. His efforts led to an opportunity as a preferred walk-on at Iowa State."
While long snappers don't get a lot of attention, it is important to have a talented and experienced one to make sure the operations run smoothly.
This is the second transfer addition the Hokies have made this week.
Georgia Southern defensive tackle Elhadj Fall recently disclosed that he will be completing a transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
According to Georgia Southern Athletics, last season Fall "Played in all 13 games, starting one … Saw action on 477 plays (436 defense, 42 special teams) … Had 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked PAT"
Fall stands at 6'4 weighing in at 290 pounds.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. The squad has seen massive restructuring with players departing the Hokies from every position group since the end of a disappointing 6-7 season under head coach Brent Pry. Pry did not leave all the changes on the field, as he went ahead and added new coordinators, Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes, on either side of the ball as the school's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Currently marshalling the defensive front for the Hokies is Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and a corps of Hokies all vying for their chance to replace the likes of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., who were both selected in this year's NFL draft.
Fall held offers from Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern, Navy, and Morehouse College out of high school.
However, the Hokies have a track record of taking underrated talent and turning them into elite players. Fall may be the next Hokie to do so.
