Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies look forward to vital series against Wake Forest
The (17-8) Virginia Tech Hokies are hours away from a three-game series that will stretch from Friday to Sunday, against (20-6) No.16 Wake Forest.
As it stands, the Hokies are 11th in the ACC with a middling 4-5 record through the very early portions of ACC play. Meanwhile, in third place is the Demon Deacons, who sit at 7-2, and are firmly in the Top 25.
Wake Forest is in the midst of their worst stretch of the season, sitting at 2-3 over their last five, including a shocking loss to Conference USA side Liberty in an 8-11 loss earlier this month, just before a crucial ACC matchup against No. 7 Clemson. The Tigers took the series 2-1, leaving Wake Forest with just one match to right things before the beginning of Friday's series, where the Demon Deacons took down Elon with ease in a 10-0 win.
Wake Forest has two heavy hitters averaging over .400 with infielder Marek Houston (.417) and infielder Kade Lewis (.461). The Deacons currently sit third in the ACC with a .325 team average, and are first in the ACC with 51 homers, which marks eight more than the second-place Florida State Seminoles.
It is also worth mentioning Wake Forest holds a superb 16-2 home record where they will be hosting the Hokies this weekend.
Meanwhile for the Maroon and Orange, despite a sluggish ACC start, the Hokies are looking to find their footing and cement themselves as a contender for the ACC.
Virginia Tech is off the back of a 6-1 away win against the Radford Highlanders in a game where the Hokies never look threatened.
The Hokies are led by utility Sam Tackett, Tackett leads all Hokies with a .458 batting average, and is followed by infielder Jared Davis (.368), and sophomore catcher David McCann (.307).
Head Coach John Szefc's side ranks fifth in batting with a .312 average, and also currently sits fifth in home runs with 34, showing they can keep up with the best in the ACC.
While Virginia Tech sits with a clean 12-5 record at home, their away travels have proven much more difficult as the Hokies sit at 3-3, away from home.
First pitch takes place Friday March 28th at six p.m.
