2025 NFL Mock Draft: Trio of Hokies selected in latest mock
In the NFL's latest mock draft, three Hokies were selected within the four-round alottment.
#86 Los Angeles Chargers: Aeneas Peebles
Peebles was a cog in the Hokies' defensive front last season. Despite the team finishing 6-7, Peebles was awarded with high marks, including All-American Third Team, College Football Network All-American Honorable Mention, and All-ACC First Team. The Duke transfer tallied 6.5 tackles for loss, while earning a 90.3 pass rush grade from PFF. Peebles was rated with a 6.14 prospect grade, leading to this assessment: "Good backup with the potential to develop into starter."
#125 Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylin Lane
Projected to join Peebles in the Chargers corps is former Tech wideout Jaylin Lane.
Lane was brought into the Hokies to provide a backup to fellow transfer Ali Jennings. However, Jennings suffered an injury-prone two years as a Hokie. Instead, it was Lane who soaked in the plaudits. In Lane's two years as a Hokie, he marked 79 total receptions, including 466 yards in year two, with two touchdowns last season to follow suit.
While Lane did not light up the ACC in a way that would deserve draft mentions, his impressive NFL Draft Combine brought a number of eyes onto him.
#136 Kansas City Chiefs: Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten was an immediate impact from day one after his transfer from North Carolina A&T heading into the 2023-24 season. Tuten tallied 1,159 yards in his 11 games last season, including 17 total touchdowns.
Tuten had always viewed himself as an "underdog" and in a loaded running back class, he was tipped as a later running back selected in the draft.
However, a special NFL Combine reminded NFL scouts how dangerous Tuten can be.
Tuten was graded with a 6.26 grade, which awarded him this accreditation: "will eventually be average starter."
Today is the Hokies annual Pro Day, where 17 NFL-hopefuls will take part. Stay tuned on our website where updates will be provided.