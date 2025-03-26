All Hokies

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Trio of Hokies selected in latest mock

Three of the Hokies' most dangerous players are projected in latest NFL verified mock draft

Connor Mardian

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles (16) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
/ Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In the NFL's latest mock draft, three Hokies were selected within the four-round alottment.

#86 Los Angeles Chargers: Aeneas Peebles

Peebles was a cog in the Hokies' defensive front last season. Despite the team finishing 6-7, Peebles was awarded with high marks, including All-American Third Team, College Football Network All-American Honorable Mention, and All-ACC First Team. The Duke transfer tallied 6.5 tackles for loss, while earning a 90.3 pass rush grade from PFF. Peebles was rated with a 6.14 prospect grade, leading to this assessment: "Good backup with the potential to develop into starter."

#125 Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylin Lane

Projected to join Peebles in the Chargers corps is former Tech wideout Jaylin Lane.

Lane was brought into the Hokies to provide a backup to fellow transfer Ali Jennings. However, Jennings suffered an injury-prone two years as a Hokie. Instead, it was Lane who soaked in the plaudits. In Lane's two years as a Hokie, he marked 79 total receptions, including 466 yards in year two, with two touchdowns last season to follow suit.

While Lane did not light up the ACC in a way that would deserve draft mentions, his impressive NFL Draft Combine brought a number of eyes onto him.

#136 Kansas City Chiefs: Bhayshul Tuten

Bhayshul Tuten was an immediate impact from day one after his transfer from North Carolina A&T heading into the 2023-24 season. Tuten tallied 1,159 yards in his 11 games last season, including 17 total touchdowns.

Tuten had always viewed himself as an "underdog" and in a loaded running back class, he was tipped as a later running back selected in the draft.

However, a special NFL Combine reminded NFL scouts how dangerous Tuten can be.

Tuten was graded with a 6.26 grade, which awarded him this accreditation: "will eventually be average starter."

Today is the Hokies annual Pro Day, where 17 NFL-hopefuls will take part. Stay tuned on our website where updates will be provided.

