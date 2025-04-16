Virginia Tech Basketball officially adds Nelson Hernandez as General Manager
Virginia Tech Men's Basketball have officially announced Nelson Hernandez as its General Manager.
Per a Virginia Tech Athletics release
"Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young announced Tuesday that Nelson Hernandez will be joining the Hokies as the program’s general manager. Hernandez arrives in Blacksburg from West Virginia, where he served as the director of player personnel/recruiting last season.
Hernandez has deep recruiting ties and will be an invaluable asset as Tech prepares to move into this next chapter of college athletics. In his role, he will oversee key operational areas such as working closely with Triumph NIL, managing revenue-sharing strategies for the men’s basketball program and aligning resources to support student-athletes both on and off the court. He is also reunited with Chester Frazier and Amani Hansberry, who both came to Tech after one season at WVU.
“Bringing Nelson on board as our general manager is a tremendous addition to our program," said Young. "The college athletics landscape is changing rapidly, and having someone with Nelson's experience, vision and organizational strength is critical as we navigate this new era. He’s going to be instrumental in helping us build our roster and sustain success—on the court, in the locker room and throughout the entire program.”
"I’m incredibly excited to join Coach Young and the VT men’s basketball program in this new capacity," Hernandez said. "Virginia Tech is a special place with a passionate fan base and a strong foundation. I’m looking forward to helping elevate the program in every way I can—supporting our student-athletes, maximizing opportunities in the NIL and revenue-sharing space, and working alongside a great staff as we navigate the future of college basketball together."
Hernandez has previous experience, as he spent the 2023-24 season as a director of player development for Oklahoma State. He was also an assistant coach at Fresno State and director of basketball operations for both VCU and LSU from 2016-22. Before that, Hernandez was director of player development at Wright State from 2015-16 and video coordinator at both Clemson and Utah State from 2010-15.
