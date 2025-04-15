All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Quarterback Davi Belfort to enter transfer portal

The former four-star quarterback is on his way out of Blacksburg

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics
Virginia Tech quarterback Davi Belfort is reported to have plans to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens tomorrow.

Belfort is currently a redshirt freshman who recently starred in Virginia Tech's spring game this past weekend. On Saturday, Belfort notched 51 yards on 7-11 through the air, compiling a touchdown, with a further 36 yards on the ground.

The former Under Armour All-American was highly touted coming out of high school. Belfort held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, among many other schools across the nation.

According to 247Sports, Belfort was the 50th best QB in the 247Sports Composite, and a three-star overall.

Below is an overview of Belfort form 247Sports.

"An undersized competitor that can draw you in with his tantalizing stretches of play. Unique pedigree for a quarterback as he’s the son of MMA great Vitor Belfort. Originally was a member of the 2025 recruiting class, but elected to move up a year in the Summer of 2022 and enrolled at Miami’s Gulliver Prep for his junior season. Ended up missing a few games due to injury, but still accounted for 2,300 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns. Can quickly set up and let it rip with his tighter mechanics, but some of his best throws come when he’s climbing through the pocket and evading pressure. Might not be the biggest signal caller, but is pretty scrappy as a runner and isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad and take a blow in hopes of moving the chains. Likely to find most success in a single-back spread attack that leans heavily on play-action as that should allow him to create on the move. Must continue to improve as a passer and adjust to the speed of the college game, but has some of the tools required to eventually make an impact on Saturdays."

Connor Mardian
