Virginia Tech Football: Quarterback Davi Belfort to enter transfer portal

BREAKING: Virginia Tech QB Davi Belfort plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 195 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



Under Armour All-American & held 31 offers out of HS



He’s the son of MMA Legend Vitor Belforthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/XaO9R1Ee5i