LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs ETSU Score
The Virginia Tech Hokies 23-13 (9-9) are in the midst of a cold streak, despite the Hokies beating No.20 Troy last week, as the Hokies were in the top 25 for the first time all season.
However, since then the Hokies have slipped, getting swept to Florida State is not anything to get upset about yet losing by a 4-19 margin showed they are still steps away from establishing themselves as an ACC contender.
The Hokies are minutes away from taking on a 25-9 East Tennessee State squad that are on the heels of a three-game winning streak.
Virginia Tech lineup
First Inning
Neither side could muster much momentum, ETSU got a runner on second, but the Hokies were able to cease the movment before a run could be rang in.
Second Inning
The Hokies garner momentum with two runs in between three batters to give Tech a 2-0 lead.
