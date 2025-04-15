LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs ETSU Score

𝙓 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 ❌



After 46 career relief appearances, Jacob Exum will make his first career start on Tuesday at ETSU#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bZU461vyj9