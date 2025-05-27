Virginia Tech Football: 2026 Three-Star Edge Chris Carbin Includes Hokies in Top 5
Virginia Tech has made the final cut for 2026 three-star edge Chris Carbin.
The 6-4 215 pound class of 2026 recruit has received over 30 offers. As the season quickly approaches, Carbin has narrowed down his list of 30 options to his top five choices which include: Georgia Tech, Baylor University, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. Carbin is set to announce his decision on July 4, 2025.
The Powder Springs, GA native is a standout player from Hillgrove High School and was awarded the Fresh Offensive Player of the Year. Carbin is ranked No. 63 for recruits out of Georgia and received a 5.7 rating from Rivals. This past season, Carbin recorded 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery across 11 games. However, what truly makes Carbin special is his versatility on the field. This highly sought-after recruit has demonstrated promise as an edge rusher and a space linebacker, making him an easy fit into multiple defensive rooms.
As Carbin's decision date is fast approaching, he still has a couple of official visits on his schedule. Carbin will visit Mississippi State on May 29, then Georgia Tech on June 6, Baylor on June 13, and Louisville on June 29. The scheduled official visits will be Carbin's first look at many of the campuses on his top five list. However, the Georgia native's official visit with the Yellow Jackets will mark his fourth visit to the campus.
It is crunch time for Carbin as he weighs his many options. Being a Georgia native, the Yellow Jackets have had a lot of time to make their case to the three-star recruit. The pressure is certainly on for the other four schools on Carbin's list as he makes his official visits this summer. At this time, Carbin does not have an official visit scheduled with Virginia Tech but has kept the Hokies in contention. Not having an official visit could hurt Virginia Tech's chances at swaying the Georgia native, but there is still time to show Carbin why he should make Blacksburg his home.