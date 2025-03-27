Virginia Tech Football: Biggest Winners From Virginia Tech's Pro Day
The dust has settled on Virginia Tech's Pro Day.
Coach Brent Pry showcased his 17 draft-eligible players Wednesday afternoon. The Hokies had their chance to shine on a public stage earlier this month at the NFL Combine, but there was still plenty of work to be done.
Here's who came out the day with their draft stock raised the most.
Powell-Ryland and Peebles Dominate the Gym
Who would've guessed the two alphas of Virginia Tech's front seven would lead the way physically?
Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles both had limited testing. When they did participate, the whole room couldn't take their eyes off of them. Powell-Ryland improved his 36.5-inch vertical from the combine to a staggering 40 inches. A 6'3 258 lb. edge rusher being able to jump like that exemplifies the explosiveness his tape showed.
Peebles also wowed scouts with his strong showing on the bench press. His 28 reps would've put him at second during his previous trip to Indianapolis. Both men looked fluid in their field testing led by former Hokie and current Commanders' defensive line coach Darryl Tapp.
Dorian Strengthens His Draft Stock
Dorian Strong had a big bounce back from his combine.
Leaving Lucas Oil Stadium, Strong looked good in field testing but underwhelmed in physical testing. Out of all the speed and agility testing, the 40-yard dash was the only one he'd felt happy about with his 4.50 second time.
He improved on his broad jump, going from a 9'8" to a 10'. Where Strong raised eyebrows was during the 3-cone and shuttle drill. His 3-cone drill was timed between 6.60 and 6.65, a range that would undoubtedly put him at the top of combine testing. His shuttle drill followed the same trend. Scouts clocked him between 4.05 and 4.10. With this showing, Strong may be able to sneak his way into day two of the draft.
Jennings Looking Healthier Than Ever
Going into the day, Jennings was a name many looked forward to.
He struggled with injury these last two years, but had continued to flash. His pro day was more than just proving who he was as a receiver, it was about being able to say that the Ali Jennings we were seeing was one at 100%.
"I've got my energy back," Ali Jennings said. "I feel like I'm moving better overall. A long season wears down on you."
Jennings ran within the 4.55 to 4.50 second range alongside receiver Stephen Gosnell and quarterback Collin Schlee. His route running was on point, along with his hands during field testing. As Jennings works towards the draft, don't be shocked if he competes his way onto an NFL roster this summer.
Lane and Tuten Continue to Show NFL Potential
The Hokies' top two performers from the combine only participated in field drills, but still made an impact.
Jaylin Lane's 4.35-second 40-yard dash showcased his top speed, but his route running was put on display on Wednesday. He was quick at every level of the field. His ball tracking was also put on display, hauling in some impressive deep balls over his shoulder. Scouts couldn't help but marvel at his speed and change of direction.
Bhayshul Tuten's stock skyrocketed after the combine. He showed off his agility and footwork as a runner but still wanted to prove his ability as a pass catcher. His routes looked polished, his hands were consistent, and his speed was as advertised.
"I view myself as a back that can play in any system," Bhayshul Tuten stated after testing.
Coming off a MCL sprain and a sprained ankle, Tuten is at 100% just in time for the NFL Draft.
With the NFL Draft just under a month away, it is safe to say, that there will be a number of Hokies selected throughout the draft.