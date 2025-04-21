Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech Shows Interest in BYU All-American Transfer
BYU transfer Keelan Marion announced his departure to the NCAA Transfer Portal last Friday. Since then, there have been a number of schools that have expressed their interest in him, with Virginia Tech among the many.
Marion has heard from Colorado, Miami. Notre Dame, Penn State, Oklahoma, USC, Maryland, Baylor, NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, Arizona State. Ohio State, SMU, Syracuse, Kentucky, UCLA, and Mississippi State, along with the Hokies, according to Hayes Fawcett on X.
Marion established himself as one of the best kick returners in the nation over the past couple of seasons and has been awarded a number of nominations over the past couple of years.
First Team All-American return specialist (Walter Camp, FWAA, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, Phil Steele; 2024), Second Team All-American return specialist (Sporting News, College Football Network; 2024), Big 12 Kick Returner of the Year (College Football Network, 2024), All-Big 12 First Team return specialist (College Football Network, Phil Steele; 2024), All-Big 12 Second Team return specialist (Big 12 Coaches, 2024), Second Team All-Big 12 all-purpose performer (AP, 2024),
With the Hokies' big hitters exiting the program last year in Jaylin Lane and Bhayshul Tuten, a gap has appeared for a potential player like Marion to fill the baron spot.
Marion has a total of 12 touchdowns spread through his four years at both Connecticut and BYU, with two of them coming last year as kick return touchdowns.
Not only could Marion slot in as a major factor for the Hokies as a returner, but also as an efficient wideout when need be. Mation could fill in under Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene and contend alongside Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon and redshirt sophomore Takye Heath. In the past, Virginia Tech has done a lot of selling out on a couple of wideouts or big names; however, in this newer approach under offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, a variety of different names look to be making an impact.
