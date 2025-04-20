Updated ACC Basketball Team Transfer Rankings: Virginia Tech In the Middle of a Crowded ACC
The NCAA Transfer portal for basketball is still open and there are teams still hoping to land impact players for next season. The ACC has several teams at the top of the transfer rankings, including Louisville, who has the No. 2 overall transfer class and the top class in the ACC. While the top of the ACC transfer rankings are pretty clear, the other spots, particularly 5-12, are tightly together and Virginia Tech is among those teams. While the Hokies class currently ranks 12th in the conference, they are not that far from being among the top six in the conference.
Mike Young and his staff have been making moves this offseason, including on the coaching staff and general manager position. On the court, Virginia Tech has landed a pair of transfers they hope can get them back to competing in the ACC. They have landed West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry and Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha so far from the portal and both players have a chance to make an impact.
Our own Taylor Bretl talked about what kind of skills Pasha will bring to the Hokies in the fall:
"Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies head coach Mike Young."
Virginia Tech seems to be in the mix for more impact players and let's see what happens as this portal window closes.
Louisville is pacing in front of everyone else, but North Carolina, Miami, and Clemson have all brought in solid classes so far. Miami in particular has done well with new head coach Jai Lucas at the helm.
Wake Forest, Syracuse, Cal, Virginia, Florida State, and NC State round out the top ten, with SMU, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame following behind. Duke and Stanford remain the only ACC schools that don't have a transfer commitment so far in the portal class.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/20 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. North Carolina
3. Miami
4. Clemson
5. Wake Forest
6. Syracuse
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. Florida State
10. NC State
11. SMU
12. Virginia Tech
13. Pitt
14. Boston College
15. Georgia Tech
16. Notre Dame
