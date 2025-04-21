2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where do The Former Virginia Tech Stars Land In ESPN's Final Mock?
NFL Draft week has finally arrived. One of the biggest events of the football offseason is nearly here and by the end of next week, there should be several more Hokies in the league.
Virginia Tech has a number of guys who could get drafted at any point over the weekend. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, wide receivers Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton, defensive linemen Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and cornerback Dorian Strong all should be picked this weekend, but where is the question? All six guys have had good pre-draft processes and have raised their draft stock ahead of the weekend.
In the final mock draft from ESPN Draft analyst Jordan Reid, here is where he had the former Virginia Tech stars landing:
Round 4
128. RB Bhayshul Tuten- Washington Commanders
129. CB Dorian Strong- Baltimore Ravens
Round 5
157. DT Aeneas Peebles- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 6
177. WR Jaylin Lane- Buffalo Bills
179. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland: Cleveland Browns
Round 7
228. WR Da'Quan Felton- Detroit Lions
Aside from Powell-Ryland going to the Browns, if this is how the draft fell for these guys, they would all be walking into playoff teams and good situations.
Tuten could be the next piece for the Commanders offense as they look to get back to the NFC Championship with young phenom QB Jayden Daniels. Tuten is one of the most explosive runners in the draft and could add a home run threat to this offense along with Terry McLaurin and the newly acquired Deebo Samuel. This would be a great situation for Tuten,
There are not many better landing spots for defensive players than Baltimore and that would be a great situation for Dorian Strong. Baltimore is another team looking to make a Super Bowl run and adding a corner cover like Strong in the fourth round seems like a steal.
You can almost copy and paste the comments about Strong to Peebles. Tampa Bay is a well coached defense, especially up front and it would be great for Aeneas Peebles to land with the Bucs and help them defend their NFC South title.
Going to the Bills is a dream for any young wide receiver because you are going to play for the reigning NFL MVP in Josh Allen. Allen has arguably the strongest arm in the NFL and given Lane's speed, that could make him a sneaky threat to be an impact player for Buffalo next year.
Powell-Ryland was one of the most productive pass rushers in the country last season and getting to potentially play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett would be a great opportunity.
Felton would be in a similar situation as Lane. He would go to one of the best offenses in the NFL with one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league with Jared Goff. He could be the fourth or fifth option on the team and provide some playmaking ability.
There is no telling how the draft could go and while the Hokies may not have a first round pick among this bunch, there are plenty of guys that could make an impact at the next level.
