Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Newest Class of 2026 Edge Rusher
Earlier today, class of 2026 edge rusher Kamren Johnson announced his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Johnson joins a class currently filled with kicker Will Love and linebacker Joshua Pittman. Both Love and Pittman committed to the Hokies two months ago and are rated as three-star players like Johnson.
Our own Brett Holmes scouted Johnson.
"Quick off the line of scrimmage, can hold his own in 1 on 1 pass rushes, and sets the edge well. Sack hungry and finds a way to salvage broken plays from time to time."
Johnson chose Virginia Tech over a number of other schools, including Power Four squads Duke, the University of Virginia, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh.
Johnson is another prestigious in-state recruit hailing from Green Run High School, a place where Virginia Tech has thrived in the past as the Hokies have mounted three Green Run products on the squad heading into next season.
This is a welcome addition for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and the 6-4, 225-pound rusher was needed as just yesterday, Virginia Tech lost the commitment of a previous commit in Carnell Warren.
The Bluffton SC, native originally committed to Virginia Tech in January. However, on Thursday he turned to X (formerly twitter) to announce that he is reopening his recruitment.
The 6-4, 195-pound wide receiver originally committed to the Hokies in January during the Under Armour Next All-American Football game. According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is the No. 319 prospect in the country, the No. 50 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of South Carolina. He plays high school football at Bluffton High School in South Carolina.
Warren is the second four-star prospect who has de-committed from the Hokies in the 2026 class. Back in November, four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the Hokies and has since committed to Penn State, which has the No. 6 class in the country.