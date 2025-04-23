Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From North Dakota State Transfer Kody Huisman
Per X announcement, North Dakota State transfer Kody Huisman is a soon to be a Virginia Tech Hokie.
According to the report, "Huisman posted 37 tackles and 7.5 TFLs in 2024 along with an 80.7 PFF grade. Was considered one of the top returning DTs in the FCS."
Huisman was an honorable mention in the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, where he played all 16 games and tallied 37 tackles in just seven starts. Huisman was third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss, including a season-high six tackles and a forced fumble, and 2.5 tackles for loss when the NDSU took down South Dakota State en route the an FCS National Championship. Huisman also tallied two blocked field goals in back-to-back weeks, once against South Dakota State and the next week against Murray State.
Virginia Tech is losing several impact players on the defensive line after having one of the most disruptive front fours in the country. Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles are going to hear their names called this weekend during the NFL Draft and will be tough players to replace. So far in the transfer portal, Virginia Tech has brought in James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and Ben Bell (Texas State) to improve their play on the edge and Jahzari Priester (Hampton) and Arias Nash (Mercer) along the interior. This would be a strong addition to the Hokies as they look to have a strong defense under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Huisman is going to now be routinely up against Nash and Priester who are both going to gun for the second defensive tackle slot, alongside Kelvin Gilliam Jr. Gilliam spent last season rising up the ranks of the defensive line, ending up with 35 tackles and which included 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Another contender to watch out for is fellow transfer Kemari Copeland. Copeland transferred to Virginia Tech out of the JUCO system last season, before falling to injury just four games into the year.
