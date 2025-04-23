Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From North Dakota State Transfer Kody Huisman

North Dakota State DT Kody Huisman has committed to Virginia Tech, his agent @GudgelSpencer of Dream Makers tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports/@CBSSports.



Huisman posted 37 tackles and 7.5 TFLs in 2024 along with a 80.7 PFF grade. https://t.co/WCVa5Ry9IY pic.twitter.com/ldoNqwDqAI