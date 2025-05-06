Virginia Tech Football: How will Tiered Revenue Sharing Impact The Hokies?
After Florida State threatened lawsuits to leave the ACC in favor of a more affluent conference, the Seminoles came to a solution with the league. The ACC has agreed to a Viewership Pool revenue model. Under this model, the ACC will allocate 60 percent of its ESPN base payment to the Viewership Pool, which will be distributed to the schools based on their viewership figures. Essentially, this revenue model rewards schools that drive viewership.
So, how does the Viewership Pool affect the college football season?
Fans can expect to see an increase of big non-conference match ups that are likely to drive in a lot of viewers. Many schools have already begun making changes to their schedules to reflect this new trend, including Clemson. The Clemson Tigers have announced a new rivalry with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame and Clemson agreed to a 12 year football series beginning in 2027.
The Virginia Tech Hokies already have a strongly established rivalry with the Virginia Cavaliers and their annual Commonwealth clash. However, this new revenue model opens the doors for some exciting new rivalries to be explored.
The Hokies have already announced their season opener will be a "Battle of the Birds" matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the Aflac Kickoff Game on August 31, 2025. This will mark the two teams' first matchup since 1991 and their first neutral-site match in nearly 100 years.
Now, the Hokies do not have a regular-season meeting with the Gamecocks planned for the 2026 season. However, if the Aflac Kickoff Game draws in a lot of viewers, the Battle of the Birds could become a regular-season staple.
Another interesting non-conference opponent that has the potential for high viewership is JMU. The Dukes recently made the jump from the CAA to the SBC in 2023. Since joining the SBC, the Dukes have consistently dominated in their conference. The Hokies have the Dukes on their 2026 regular season schedule. A high viewership level for this in-state out-of-conference matchup could develop into a strong rivalry.
Looking ahead to Tech's future schedules, they have confirmed regular season games against the Maryland Terrapins in 2026, 2027, and 2028. However, with the Terrapins sitting at the bottom of the Big 10, it is unlikely that this matchup will drive in a lot of views. Unless Maryland makes significant changes in the offseason to become a strong Big 10 competitor, this rivalry likely won't stand the test of time.
The Viewership Pool model creates a lot of opportunity for college football fans to witness exciting rivalries between out-of-conference teams. With the Aflac Kickoff Game series between Virginia Tech and South Carolina and Syracuse and Tennessee revving up the 2025 football season, there is no doubt that their viewership levels will be closely monitored to inform future schedules. Hokie fans should prepare for a new rivalry to form alongside the historic Commonwealth Clash in the new landscape of college football.
