Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse at Running Back Compared To Last Season?
With the transfer portal winding down and most teams rosters set for the upcoming season, it is time to look at how Virginia Tech's roster looks right now compared to last season and if the Hokies are improved anywhere and if not, why it is a concern.
The loss of Bhayshul Tuten was a focus heading into this offseason. Tuten's impact was heavily felt amidst a lackluster passing game. He could take over games entirely.
But, good things always come to an end. The sign of a successful team is striking gold at certain positions. The sign of a successful program is how they respond to the loss of that talent. The Hokies didn't get a bellcow in place of Tuten, but they did respond to the loss of his efficiency.
Braydon Bennett was the biggest name Brent Pry brought in to Blacksburg. Bennett was a career Chanticleer at Coastal Carolina. His usage was inconsistent at the start of his career. In his sophomore season, he emerged as Coastal Carolina's lead back. An upper-body injury in 2022 derailed that momentum. It wasn't until 2024 that Bennett returned to form.
Bennett was just shy of his first 1,000 scrimmage-yard season. He remained on a committee but was at his most productive. The South Carolina native led the team in carries, scrimmage yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry. He can take over like notching four games of 100+ yards in 2024. He has an elite frame at 6'2", 215 lbs. Even for his size, he remains an effective weapon in the pass game.
Bennett will likely be in another committee, but he showed effectiveness in one last year. The addition of Marcellous Hawkins was a sign of the roles he'd fill. Hawkins is a bowling ball at 5'10", 219lbs. Hawkins didn't see much action in 2024 due to injury. 2023 was his last season as a lead back. He led Central Arkansas in rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns. He finished that season with 1,053 on 6.7 yards per carry.
A common theme arises with these two backs: consistency. On a down-to-down basis, Bennett and Hawkins were reliable options for their teams. The Hokies have a prototypical committee lined up for 2025.
Bennett will likely start most games and serve as their option on passing downs. He can stretch the field a little better than Hawkins. His frame provides stability on the goal line, but the short-yardage plays fit best with Hawkins's style of running. He carries tacklers with him when grinding out extra yards. Hawkins runs the ball like it's his last down of football every carry. They both complement each other's game well and have the consistency to back it up. They both averaged 6.7 yards per carry during their last full seasons.
Building a good running back room is more than just production. It's about the depth and upside you have beyond 2025. One question, however, remains for this room. Where is Terrion Stewart? Stewart was seen in competition for the RB1 role alongside Bennett. The Bowling Green transfer committed to Virginia Tech in December but has yet to arrive in Blacksburg. Stewart wasn't listed on the team's Spring roster, but that doesn't mean he's not on the way.
Stewart posted earlier in March, signaling his commitment remains. If the expectation comes to fruition, Stewart will bring hefty competition to Blacksburg. He'd be the spark plug of the backfield and would likely overtake Bennett as the lead back. He has the top speed that the Hokies valued from Tuten, with a touch more size. He wouldn't take away from Bennett's role in the offense, but it would make Hawkins have to fight for snaps weekly.
Those three senior backs look to be the names to watch in 2025. P.J. Prioleau's quickness could see him as the lead returner for the team. He could see work if any of the lead backs get injured, but will likely remain on special teams. The next generation of Hokie backs is arguably more intriguing.
Jeffery Overton Jr. was one of the bigger recruits for the Hokies. The four-star recruit will enter a highly valued farm system alongside Tyler Mason and Jeremiah Coney. The running back room entirely focuses on efficiency. The experience they've brought in can collectively make an impact. However, the upside isn't as big in 2025.
None of these names is going to be as impactful as Tuten. He stood out amongst one of the most talented running back classes of all time. However, these new names weren't brought in with that expectation. The room as a whole can still produce at a high level even if there isn't a true RB1.
