Virginia Tech Football: Ranking Every Game On The Hokies Schedule From Easiest to Hardest (Part 1)
For third-year head coach Brent Pry, the upcoming 2024-2025 season is one that will ultimately be filled with expectations as high as they have been since Justin Fuente was unveiling former finalist for Michigan Player of the Year Josh Jackson in 2017 as the Hokies new quarterback. Since then, there has been a steep drop-off in records and belief. However, since Virginia Tech’s emphatic ending to the last year, compiling a 6-3 record over the final nine games, and reinvigoration into the Hokies local recruiting pipeline, expectations and hopes are finally looking much more realistic than years prior.
Yet, Virginia Tech can only temper those expectations and shelve those dreams of a potential College Football Playoff. For now, Coach Pry and his squad only face what is in front of them, so let’s rank the Hokies opposition and see where they fall on the ladder to a possible revival.
No.12- Old Dominion
The Monarchs under Ricky Rahne have been kept afloat since Rahne was inducted in 2021, notching a 15-23 record. The former Penn State offensive coordinator and QB coach had Brent Pry’s number as ODU shocked the Hokies in a 20-17 win in the first game of Pry’s Tech tenure.
The Monarchs' cornerstone of success is Jason Henderson. The linebacker was recently nominated a Walter Camp first-team preseason All-American. Henderson has tallied 256 tackles in the last two seasons, making him the best tackler in the nation.
While Henderson will be a cog that will somewhat limit Tyler Bowen’s schemes, the whole is gonna be greater than the sum of its parts, and Virginia Tech has a host of offensive weapons that will cause Henderson and the rest of the Old Dominion defense a number of problems. Ranging from All-ACC First Team hopeful Kyron Drones to shifty running back Bhayshul Tuten to former Monarch and one of the nation's former highest-graded transfers, Ali Jennings.
No. 11- Marshall
From the 11th to the 8th position, these teams are a coin flip away from moving up or down a few places.
Why Marshall sits at 11th is in large part due to where and when this game will be played. Marshall holds the unfortunate duty of rolling the “red carpet” as they are the Hokies tuneup home game to open Lane Stadium on a rocking September 7th.
Just a few years ago, Herd head coach Charles Huff was touted as a possible contender for the Hokies job. Obviously, the two parties were never too fond of striking a deal, leaving Huff to continue his rebuild with Marshall. Huff has found moderate success and by no means looks on the hot seat, totaling a 23-17 record in his three full seasons. Possibly toiling Marshall is the fact that coach Huff and his staff have gone through a bit of a reformation with recent player and coaching changes.
The biggest problem facing the Herd is the aforementioned crowd that Tech students will bring to Lane. Virginia Tech has long been synonymous with a raucous crowd that has sent shivers down the spines of teams from all over that nation. Having to deal with that on the home opener nonetheless will inevitably cause struggle for Marshall.
No. 10- Stanford
Stanford will host the Hokies dead on in the middle of the season, giving Stanford time to find their footing as a newly introduced member of the ACC. Joining the Stanford ranks as of late is Clay Patteraon, a former Third Team All-American. Patterson hails from Yale and brought five years of experience as a Bulldog with him. Patterson will likely have a strong day against a quite often faltering Tech offensive line. However, following a struggling first-year for head coach Troy Taylor, it is hard to see there being any major many improvements to a Stanford team that must acclimate to a strenuous schedule in their new home.
No. 9- Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt has long been a bottom dweller in the SEC, and perhaps that's a bit harsh considering how far along other teams in the conference are in comparison to the Commodores. Disregarding this, the Hokies will be more than happy to flex an away SEC win to cap off week one, and Vanderbilt may be the exact team you’d want to face.
Vanderbilt suffered last season from a well-below-average offense that will now have to tango with a high-flying Tech defense, this combined with the overall dramatic quality between the two sides should spell a relatively easy away day for the Hokies. But there must be fear in that Vandy may just have that extra spurt of effort afforded to them by the spark of a new season that brings endless opportunities.
No. 8- Virginia
Virginia is currently going through a restructuring that has probably taken a little longer then many Cavaliers would have liked. Head coach Tony Elliot is coming off his second three win season in a row, which last year included a thumping 55-17 loss at Scott Stadium to the Hokies.
While Elliot was able to reel in former Notre Dame wideout Chris Tyree, along with three transfers, there is still not enough bite to the Virginia team to pose a lot of threat to the Hokies. The sole problem the Hokies may face is that this is a Commonwealth Clash and despite the overall dominance of the Hokies there is still the occasional upset that can be brewed thanks to the meaning of what the rivalry means.
No. 7 Rutgers
Last season in the midst of the Hokies early season struggles, the Hokies took a trip to Piscataway in an attempt to even their record to 2-2. Instead coach Pry and his squad were methodically picked apart in a Rutgers in a 35-16 win that began to fuel the hotseat rumors around Pry.
While Rutgers over the past couple of years have been a confusing watch, they can still prove to be a tricky test for many opposition. This years edition takes place at Lane Stadium which is bound to add a pressure that should tip the scale in Tech’s favor.