Virginia Tech Basketball: St. John's transfer gauges Virginia Tech interest
St John's transfer guard Jaiden Glover recently announced his intention to leave the Big East squad, and the Hokies are interested.
Glover experienced a bit-part role in his only season under Rick Pitino. Glover tallied about two points, .2 rebounds and .3 assists in his 6.4 minutes per game.
The Brooklyn, NY, native tallied a career-high 11 points against Harvard in a 77-64 win for the Red Storm.
Coming out of high school, Glover held offers from a number of high-level programs, including Maryland, Providence, and Villanova.
Below is a report from On3's Jamie Shaw
“Jaiden Glover has a great frame. He is naturally strong, with long arms, and some projectability for continued growth in a college weight program. He is a good shooter, that is what his offensive game plays off of. Standing in the 6-foot-5 range, Glover is comfortable off the catch and off the bounce. He gets his feet set and shoots with good balance. At times, the release can be a little slow, would like to to him continue to speed that up as he continues forward. Glover is a good athlete in transition, finishing above the rim, and he attacks the basket in straight lines. Would like to see him continue to develop the handle in the half court, use his wiggle to add some counters if his path is cut off. Glover had the measurables and demeanor to be a good defender, quick enough to guard on the ball and the instincts and length to guard off ball. All in all, Glover’s best basketball should be ahead of him. There are a lot of natural tools that project forward and a track record of consistent growth.”
A problem for Glover could be the role he takes on at Tech. With the Hokies already bringing in guard Izaiah Pasha, while also returning guard Jaden Schutt. While Schutt can be improved upon, his knowledge of Young's preferred system does keep him in contention.
Related Links: