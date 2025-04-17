Virginia Tech Softball: Preview For Away Series In Pittsburgh
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (36-5, 14-1 ACC) will begin their series a day earlier than normal on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Panthers (14-26, 4-14), with it being Easter Sunday, and will finish the series with a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Easter Bunny visited Blacksburg earlier to give Emma Lemley a golden ticket for the upcoming inaugural AUSL draft. This came after the Hokies finished off the sweep against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Tech also picked up its 17th straight win, the longest active D1 streak in the nation, Including hard-fought victories over many power four schools like Kentucky and NC State, along with ranked victories over Stanford and Liberty.
To say the Hokies shine in one particular category would be an understatement to the program, yet the pitching of Tech does indeed sparkle differently. Leading the ACC in every pitching statistic besides ERA and opponent batting average, which they take the silver medal.---The Hokies' pitching rotation also leads all programs across the country in shutouts. Holding their opponents scoreless in 18 of 41 contests.
The Panthers enter this contest in search of taking home their first ACC series win of the season. Pitt has played the likes of Florida State already this season; they know how a top 15 team can play, and they know how to catch them by surprise.
The last game of a set can always prove to be scrappy when teams enter distracted or tired. Pitt had the Seminoles against the ropes in Tallahassee back in March during game three of their series. Having a one-run lead for the first three innings, the Panthers were hungry to give Florida State their first ACC loss, but the Seminoles stayed determined and ended up pulling through narrowly, 3-1.
Virginia Tech head coach Pete D'Amour mentions the mental toughness of his team after almost every game. It is a staple of his program, bringing the same mindset to every game every time. No matter what game in the series, no matter the opponent, the Hokies will look to attack and win every game.
It's been over a month since the last time Tech dropped a contest, the Hokies will look to ride this momentum all the way into postseason play in May.
Game one will start today at 6 p.m. with Coverage available on the ACC Network.
