Virginia Tech Football: Three Position Battles to Watch This Spring For The Hokies
Since the last time Virginia Tech played a football game, a lot has happened. Both offensive and defensive coordinators, Tyler Bowen and Chris Marve, have left the program, along with 22 transfers also out the door.
While you could certainly argue the Hokies have done a good job of replacing those, with 19 incoming transfers and two coordinator hirings that at least will change up the style at which Tech plays, with spring football around the corner, there are big position battles that must be won.
Running back
The Hokies have brought in four new running backs to the program: Terion Stewart from Bowling Green, Cameron Seldon from Tennessee, Marcellous Hawkins from Central Missouri, and Braydon Bennett from Coastal Carolina. Each will vie for a chance at the top running back spot, which is managed by Elijah Brooks.
Brooks mentored current NFL prospect Bhayshul Tuten over the last two years, and Tuten twice earned All-ACC running back honors, making both the second and third teams.
Offensive line
Through the portal, the Hokies lost starting offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, both departing to SEC schools.
Yet, with the addition of new offensive line coach Matt Moore, some of his brightest stars followed him to Tech, including Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac and Lucas Austin.
While it is easy to pencil all three into Tech's offensive front, where they will play remains a big question—along with who they will have to beat out, if not each other.
Wide receiver
Despite Tech losing its top receivers in Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton to the NFL draft, the Hokies were able to slot in former Wake Forest standout Donavon Greene. Greene tallied 380 yards along with three touchdowns last season. However, injuries have hampered the former Demon Deacon’s career, as he missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury.
Greene joins a young corps currently being led by Ayden Greene. Ayden is an explosive wideout who has given Tech fans plenty to be excited about.
Soon-to-be sophomores Chanz Wiggins and Keylan "Brodie" Adams likely fall next on the depth chart, yet a real battle for the WR1 spot is likely between Ayden and Donavon Greene.
