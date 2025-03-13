Virginia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions For The Hokies This Spring
The Hokies endured a challenging 2024-25 season. After high preseason expectations, the Hokies mustered a weak 6-7 record, which included a bowl-clinching win against UVa in late November.
Since then, a mass restructuring has hit the football program. Both Chris Marve, defensive coordinator, and Tyler Bowen, offensive coordinator, have left the program to be replaced by Sam Siefkes and Phillip Montgomery.
The Hokies also lost star players Bhayshul Tuten, Mansoor Delane, Dorian Strong, Jaylin Lane and many others. While being able to replenish a bit of their depth with 19 incoming transfers, there are still important questions to be answered.
Who is running back No. 1?
With the departure of Bhayshul Tuten to the NFL draft, a big part of the Hokies' recent success is now taken away.
Tuten was named a 2024 All-ACC second-team running back last season and was selected to the 2023 All-ACC third team the year before.
The Hokies brought in four running backs: Terion Stewart (Bowling Green State), Cameron Seldon (Tennessee), Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina), and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri State).
This means tough competition, and no name has been mentioned as a frontrunner with spring practice just around the corner.
How does Kyron Drones adapt to a new style?
After an electric first year in the 2022-23 season, Tech quarterback Kyron Drones stumbled in year two. Drones tallied 10 touchdowns to six interceptions and found himself only in play for nine games, thanks to injuries that constantly interrupted his momentum.
With new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery hired earlier this year, Drones and Montgomery will have to consistently mesh to build a relationship that must bear fruit.
How will the defense line up?
When Brent Pry first introduced Siefkes to Virginia Tech media, a constant saying was how Siefkes played an unorthodox style of football that relied on, at times, even having three safeties on the field—something that interested Pry in the hiring process.
Not much about how personnel will be affected or what formations will be used has been revealed, so how exactly this defense sets up come spring practice is a mystery.
