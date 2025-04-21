Elite FCS Defensive Tackle Transfer Sets Virginia Tech Visit

North Dakota State DT Kody Huisman will visit Virginia Tech on Tuesday, a source tells @247Sports/@CBSSports.



Huisman posted 37 tackles and 7.5 TFLs in 2024 along with a 80.7 PFF grade. Was considered one of the top returning DTs in the FCS.https://t.co/C4gHWILl5k pic.twitter.com/129ku7XlSJ