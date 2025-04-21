Elite FCS Defensive Tackle Transfer Sets Virginia Tech Visit
The transfer portal is still open in college football, and there is still expected to be plenty of movement. Virginia Tech has lost seven players to the transfer portal, but they are looking to add impact players to their roster ahead of the 2025 season. One of the players they are interested in is North Dakota State defensive lineman Kody Huisman who has reportedly set up a visit with the Hokies.
According to the report "Huisman posted 37 tackles and 7.5 TFLs in 2024 along with a 80.7 PFF grade. Was considered one of the top returning DTs in the FCS."
Per North Dakota State Athletics
Huisman was an honorable mention in the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference, where he played all 16 games and tallied 37 tackles in just seven starts. Huisman was third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss, including a season-high six tackles and a forced fumble, and 2.5 tackles for loss when the NDSU took down South Dakota State en route the an FCS National Championship. Huisman also tallied two blocked field goals in back-to-back weeks, once against South Dakota State and the next week against Murray State.
Virginia Tech is losing several impact players on the defensive line after having one of the most disruptive front fours in the country. Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles are going to hear their names called this weekend during the NFL Draft and will be tough players to replace. So far in the transfer portal, Virginia Tech has brought in James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and Ben Bell (Texas State) to improve their play on the edge and Jahzari Priester (Hampton) and Arias Nash (Mercer) along the interior. This would be a strong addition to the Hokies as they look to have a strong defense under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
