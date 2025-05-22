Virginia Tech Football: What you need to know about each of Virginia Tech's opponents
For Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, heading into year four means it is a pivotal time for Pry and his revamped staff to get things on track. In Pry's three years he has compiled a 16-21 record through his first three years.
In this crucial time, Virginia Tech is set to take on some of its hardest scheduled opponents since the former Penn State defensive coordinator took the reins of the Hokies.
Today's task? To look at each opponent the Hokies will take on, and one thing to expect from them, come this fall.
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers is one of the nation's biggest rising stars. Sellers finished last season with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while tacking 2,534 yards and a QBR which placed 40th in the nation with a 69.8 rating. Sellers is heading into a redshirt sophomore year.
Vanderbilt
Last year, the Hokies were torched by Vanderbilt's versatile offense, which eventually took down the high-flying Tech squad just one week into the season.
The Commodores tallied just four interceptions last year, while scoring over 93% of their redzone attempts, as Vanderbilt produced its first winning season since 2013, when the SEC school went 9-4
That Vanderbilt squad has still kept versatile offensive coordinator Tim Beck, meaning there will still be a number of confusing schemes that will be thrown the way of new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne reeled in four-star Grambling transfer running back Ke'Travion Hargrove. Hargrove tallied four touchdowns on his 432 yards on nearly five yards per carry while at Grambling.
Below is a scouting report from 247Sports analyst Barton Simmons in 2020.
"Sleek frame at running back that can pass for a wide receiver or defensive back body type. Shows outstanding versatility on tape. Light feet with outstanding change of direction. Excels putting a foot in the ground and getting vertical. Shows balance, body control and make-miss ability, even in tight areas. Very competent pass catcher and comfortable operating in open space after the catch. Short speed and acceleration is verified with good track numbers in the 60 meters. More of a finesse back than physical. Long speed may not be elite. Body type and running style may limit his fit to spread-focused teams. We view him as an impact Power Five starter and a likely mid-round NFL Draft pick."
Wofford
The Terriers have raked in three-star wide receiver CJ Adams, a South Carolina transfer. While Adams never saw the field for the Gamecocks, Adams tallied 936 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior year of high school despite switching from quarterback to wideout while at Pebblebrook High School in Georgia.
NC State
The biggest threat for the Hokies is Wolfpak head coach Dave Doeren. Doeren has been a consistent threat in the ACC, compiling 10 different bowl games in his 12 years, making him another stern early test in the Hokies' first ACC game of the season.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons recently pipped Washington State head coach Jake Dickert. Dickert built the Cougars into a respectable 8-4 season last year.
Wake will also be welcoming 35 transfers, covering a number of different positions on the field. Dickert will be looking at Tech as a potential scalpin his first season in Winston-Salem.
Georgia Tech
Yellow Jacket head coach Brent Key, is en route to another promising season. Key has marked a transfer class that has two four-stars including wide receiver Eric Rivers, and defensive lineman Akelo Stone, expect the Hokies to struggle at Bobby Dodd.
California
Highlighting the class of the Golden Bears is former Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown. While Brown was a bit-part player as a Buckeye, he could be in-form for a pivotal run in the second-year ACC Cal.
Louisville
Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm has marked an impressive tenure as coach of the Kentucky-based school. Even though, Louisville lost quarterback Tyler Shough to the NFL, USC transfer Miller Moss. Moss threw for over 2,500 yards and added 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Moss will be asked to fill in big shoes left by Shough.
Florida State
Mike Norvell has entered a "must-win" state, as last year the 'Noles managed just two wins after finishing the previous year 13-1.
Norvell has enlisted the help of eight four-star transfers. Whilst Florida State is still in the midst of rebuilding following its 2024, the added help Norvell has recruited will surely help improve the 16-time ACC champs.
Miami
The answer was always going to be Georgia transfer Carson Beck. Beck emerged as an elite quarterback in his time in Athens.
Beck amassed over 3,400 yards while also bringing in the eighth-best QBR in the nation with an 80.9 rating.
University of Virginia
Tony Elliott has hit a pivotal point in his tenure as coach of the Cavaliers. Like Pry at Tech. Elliott's tenure has been a mixed bag of results. Last year, the Cavs finished one game short of UVa's first bowl game under Elliott. UVa will always test Virginia Tech thanks to UVa's 39-30 win in Charlottesville. Even though Pry has kept UVA at bay with two dominant wins over its archrival, yet Pry has also shown his inconsistencies in close games, allowing for UVA to snatch a win if Elliott's squad can keep close.
