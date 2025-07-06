Virginia Tech Football: Which Position Is Most Up For Grabs? (Running Back)
Since the recent success of Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten, the Virginia Tech market has improved significantly. The New Jersey native started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two years. He had 1,578 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns at NC A&T. His efficiency was what drew in running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Tuten totaled 2,342 scrimmage yards, 29 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry during his tenure as a Hokie.
Tuten was a bright spot on an inconsistent Hokies offense. Before injury disrupted his season late in the year, Tuten was on pace to finish among the top names in college football. The numbers he put up last year without eclipsing 200 carries raised plenty of eyebrows.
Head coach Brent Pry and the aforementioned Brooks have reeled in three transfer running backs, not including Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon, who was converted to wideout after his arrival at Southwest Virginia.
Brooks and Pry were able to tally Terion Stewart, Marcellous Hawkins, and Braydon Bennett.
Stewart (5-9 and 220 pounds) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football
During his five seasons with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Bennett rushed for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last season, he posted 11 touchdowns and a career-high 781 rushing yards, averaging 71 yards per game.
Hokies fans got their first look at Bennett during Virginia Tech’s annual spring game. On a gloomy April afternoon, Bennett logged 11 carries for 74 yards, including a long run of 17 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished the 2024 season with a 79.1 grade over 417 snaps — the second-highest offensive grade on Coastal Carolina’s roster. In 2023, he earned a 68.9 grade in 291 snaps. His highest mark came in 2021, when he recorded a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps.
Two seasons ago for Central Missouri Hawkins was a staple. Hawkins played and started in 13 games where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
While Hawkins will likely be third in the chart, he will vye for valubale minutes.
Stewart and Bennett will be the biggest contenders for the top spot. There is a good chance both will rotate and could each tack 20 carries a game. When measuring height and weight, Stewart looks a lot more like a power-back option. However, it is worth noting that Tuten comes in at 5-9 and 209 pounds.