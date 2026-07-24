Athletics vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Minnesota Twins return home to face off against the Athletics starting on Friday night.

The Twins lost four of the first five games on their road trip before taking the final two in Cleveland.

On the flip side, the A’s have dropped their last two games after opening their road trip with a win in Arizona.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Athletics vs. Twins on Friday, July 24.

Athletics vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-168)

Twins -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Athletics +123

Twins -149

Total

9.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Athletics vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (4-4, 6.64 ERA)

Twins: Zebby Matthews (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

Jacob Lopez was recalled earlier this month, and he’s made three appearances (two starts) since then. He’s allowed six runs on seven hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts in nine innings in that span.

Zebby Matthews has been struggling recently. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts in just three innings last time out against the Cubs. He had allowed four runs in each of his previous two outings as well.

Athletics vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, MNMT

Athletics record: 43-59

Twins record: 51-53

Athletics vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Ty Soderstrom OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-132)

Ty Soderstrom is riding a modest six-game hitting streak out of the break. He’s 8 for 24 (.333 average) with two home runs in that span.

The outfielder should be hitting second again tonight for the A’s, giving him plenty of chances to either score runs or drive them in.

Athletics vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

These starting pitchers both have ERAs over 5.00, and the bullpens aren’t much better. The A’s have the worst bullpen ERA in the league at 5.60, with Minnesota right there at 5.02.

Minnesota is in a bit of a scoring rut recently, but did break out for 10 runs on Wednesday in Cleveland.

I have to take the OVER given the pitching matchup tonight.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-111)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.