Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for 2025 ACC Tournament
The 2025 regular season was wrapped up for the top-15 ranked Hokies with a win on Sunday. The tide now turns towards postseason softball action.
Tech enters the ACC tournament as the third overall seed, after dropping the series to Florida State and falling behind Clemson in the standings in the season finale.
Since Tech head coach Pete D'Amour took over the program in 2019, he has led the program to a resurgence, making the ACC tournament in each season he has spent in Blacksburg.
A full look at the 2025 ACC Softball Tournament Bracket:
The defending champions of the 2024 season, the Duke Blue Devils, are slotted as the four-seed. The final team to earn a first-round bye past Wednesday's matchups.
The last game of round two will be the Hokies taking on the winner of the first round matchup between either the No.6 North Carolina Tar Heels or the No.11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
A full list of the round one and two matchups are as follows:
Round One- Wednesday, May 7
Game 1: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 California, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Stanford vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh,1:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Virginia vs. No. 10 Louisville, 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Round Two- Thursday, May 8
Game 5: No. 1 Florida State vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Duke vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 Clemson vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
A first-time matchup on the season could ensue between Tech and North Carolina, as the Fighting Irish went 7-17 in ACC play this season. Softball is a game of inches, and any team can truly go out and win any contest, especially against in-conference foes who get matched up often.
If Notre Dame can pull out the round-one victory, that will set up the fourth matchup of the season between the two programs. A season series in which Tech has already outscored the Fighting Irish 32-5.
Tech has never made the ACC tournament finals under D'Amour's tenure--never picking up more than one win in a single tournament.
Depth runs up and down the Hokies' lineup on the offense and defensive depth charts. Impressively, holding the number one spot for two important statistics on opposite sides. A nation-leading 20 shutouts were pitched and an ACC-leading 96 home runs were hit for the Hokies throughout the year.
Throughout the program's history in Blacksburg, two squads have taken home the glorious ACC trophy, going back-to-back in '07 and '08. Capping off the '08 season with a trip to the Women's College World Series.
Bolstering an exact 80% win percentage on the season and picking up a win in the last game of the season could bring momentum into the tournament for the Hokies.
Oftentimes, with the ACC tournament or any conference tournament, the team that can stay the most composed comes away with the win. With every game being a win or go home scenario, expect the best play of the season from the ACC.
