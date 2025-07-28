Which Virginia Tech Athletes Should Have Their Jersey Retired?
Retired jerseys hang high above Cassell Coliseum and Lane Stadium, serving as reminders of the athletes who left a permanent mark on Virginia Tech history. From football legends like Michael Vick to basketball standouts such as Dell Curry, the honor represents one of the highest forms of recognition that a Hokie can receive. Yet the process of earning that distinction and what it means today has evolved over time.
Tech’s approach to honoring its greatest athletes underwent a significant shift two decades ago. The Hokies moved away from fully retiring numbers and permanently removing them from circulation, instead adopting a policy centered on retiring jerseys while still allowing the numbers to be worn. Here’s how the university explains the criteria, per HokieSports:
"In 2002, the Virginia Tech athletics department developed a new policy on retiring jerseys. This special honor is bestowed to acknowledge an individual who has won an established national award in their sport, while allowing the number to continue to be worn by others. Tech will no longer retire numbers."
So for example, Michael Vick's iconic No. 7 or Bud Foster's No. 25 are still eligible to be worn by current members of Virginia Tech football, as evidenced by Pry awarding the No. 25 on a game-by-game basis to a specific player last season.
The "established national award" system is not inflexible; Kitley was named All-ACC four times and was the ACC Player of the Year, but did not win either the Lisa Leslie Award or the Naismith Trophy, compiling finalist votes in both.
Here's six Hokies who I think could earn the honor of a jersey retirement:
Football: Tyrod Taylor (No. 5)
Tyrod Taylor hasn’t played for Virginia Tech in over a decade and a half, but his impact on the program remains enduring. In 2010, Taylor won the prestigious Dudley Award, which honors the top collegiate athlete in the state of Virginia across all sports, a testament to his status as one of the Commonwealth’s elite athletes. As the Hokies’ dynamic quarterback, Taylor’s leadership and playmaking ability helped elevate the program to new heights, guiding Virginia Tech to three ACC titles during his tenure.
Taylor’s ability to extend plays with his legs and deliver accurate throws under pressure made him one of the most exciting and effective quarterbacks in Hokies history. Beyond the college gridiron, Taylor’s professional career has been equally impressive. Now well into his NFL career, entering his 15th season, he continues to demonstrate the same resilience, versatility, and football IQ that made him a standout at Virginia Tech.
Men's Basketball: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 4)
The last first-round draft pick — and last NBA draft pick hailing from the Hokies, in general — Alexander-Walker led the Hokies to the 2019 Sweet 16, just the second such instance in Tech history and the only time in the past 50 years. Alexander was named to the 2019 All-ACC Second Team. Alexander-Walker's ability to create for himself and his teammates elevated the Hokies' offense in a way that few others did.
Alexander-Walker was the face of the 2019 squad, which went deeper than any squad before it except 1967; though he compiled no national awards, Alexander-Walker’s role as a key cog in that historic run cements his legacy as one of the most impactful players in Virginia Tech men's basketball history.
Women's Basketball: Georgia Amoore (No. 5)
Though she didn't end her collegiate career in Blacksburg, Amoore did graduate from Virginia Tech and formed one half of the dynamic Amoore-Kitley duo with center Elizabeth Kitley. Throughout her collegiate career, Amoore consistently displayed elite scoring ability, court vision, and leadership, becoming a go-to playmaker for the Hokies.
Her sharpshooting and clutch performances helped Virginia Tech reach new heights, including a historic run to the Final Four in 2023, a first for the women’s basketball program. Amoore’s knack for making big shots in critical moments and orchestrating the offense made her a fan favorite and a respected leader among teammates and coaches alike.
Amoore was named to the WBCA's Coaches' All-American team in 2025 (with Kentucky), and was First-Team All-ACC in both 2023 and 2024. Amoore was also named the ACC Tournament MVP in 2023 and was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team that same year.
Though she finished her career at Kentucky, Amoore’s accomplishments at Virginia Tech remain central to her legacy.
Softball: Emma Lemley (No. 27), Cori McMillan (No. 2), Bre Peck (No. 88)
Lemley tallied a 68-30 record with a 2.88 ERA, making a program-record 12 saves. Lemley was given All-ACC selections in all four years of her collegiate career and last year, posted an 18-8 record with a 2.65 ERA, tallying 196 strikeouts. Last year, Lemley notched four no-hitters and a pair of perfect games.
McMillan put up 52 homers with the Hokies and was a two-time All-ACC First-Team selection, earning the ACC Player of the Year award in 2025. Last year, she was a consensus First-Team All-American selection and a finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. McMillan holds the career records for slugging percentage (.963), batting average (.407), on-base percentage (.514) and single-season home runs (31 in 2025).
Peck contributed dynamic energy and versatility as a key outfielder and offensive catalyst, notching a .335 batting average, 1.049 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and a program-record 54 home runs.
Together, Lemley, McMillan and Peck not only earned individual accolades but helped elevate Virginia Tech softball’s competitiveness within the ACC and nationally. Their careers have set a high standard for future Hokies and have played an essential role in the program’s upward trajectory.