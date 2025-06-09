Why Knahlij Harrell Could be Virginia Tech's Future Defensive Star
Virginia Tech has a prized history of recruiting at Virginia high school, Green Run. As it stands, there are three incoming recruits from the Virginia Beach school; those names list defensive lineman Zeke Chinwike, wide receiver Jayden Anderson, and cornerback Knahlij Harrell.
Harrell starred at Green Run, where in his senior year, Harrell marked 28 tackles, which included four tackles for loss and an interception. The year prior, Harrell totaled 30 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions.
According to 247Sports, Harrell was rated as the 34th-best prospect in the nation and the 115th safety nationally.
Harrell committed to the Hokies in early February and was a star in the Hokies' spring game in April. During his debut, Harrell posted three tackles, with one being a tackle for loss and a breakup.
Harrell joins a team that currently poses nine total cornerbacks, including transfers Joseph Reddish and Isaiah Brown-Murray.
For Virginia Tech, now is the time for things to change under head coach Brent Pry. Pry and the Hokies endured a 6-7 season last year that was only saved by the Hokies clinching a bowl game thanks to a Commonwealth Clash 37-17 victory over UVa. Since then, things have changed for Pry. The Hokies lost 30 players to the transfer portal and further to the NFL Draft, and to graduation.
One of the hardest-hitting departures being cornerback Mansoor Delane. Delane was a star for the Hokies as Delane was awarded to the Third-team All-ACC in 2024 with four interceptions. In Delane's sophomore season at Tech, the Maryland native tallied 54 tackles and an interception. All was after Delane's breakout freshman year. Delane earned honorable mention All-ACC honors and was tabbed a True Freshman All-America by 247Sports.
Now is the make-or-break year for Pry as after three mild years, Pry is expected to deliver even with a chopped and changed team.