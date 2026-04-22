A Familiar Foe Potentially Looms for Wake Forest Baseball's Postseason

Last week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (27-14, 11-10 ACC) had a dominant week on the diamond, winning three of its four games. It's only loss on the week was in the 10th inning on Sunday's game against Big Four Rival NC State.

With that performance, the Deacs find themselves solidly still a No. 2 seed in D1Baseball.com's weekly projections for the NCAA Baseball tournament. However, the projections do move the Deacs closer to home and facing a familiar foe - the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Teams Wake Forest Could Face in a Conway Regional

This week's projection has the Deacs as the No. 2 seed in the Conway Regional - a group that includes the No. 7 national seed Chanticleers, Tennessee, and Wofford.

Wake Forest has already met Coastal Carolina three times this season. The Chanticleers have won two of those games. On March 10, in Conway, Coastal won 10-4. That loss ended Wake's 15-game winning streak. Then, at a neutral site in Durham on April 7, they won again 2-1. The Deacs got the win last week with a 10-5 win at the Couch on April 14.

Coastal Carolina (28-12, 15-3 Sun Belt) - automatic qualifier Wake Forest (27-14, 11-10 ACC) - at-large bid Tennessee (27-14, 8-10 SEC) - at-large bid from the Sun Belt Wofford (30-11, 8-1 SoCon) - automatic qualifier

ACC Schools Are Projected to Make the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Wake Forest Infielder Jackson Miller celebrates with his teammates in the win over Coastal Carolina on April 14. | Wake Forest Athletics

This week's projections have eight ACC teams making the tournament, with four of those projected as national seeds and hosting regionals. That's behind the SEC (13 teams in the tournament; six national seeds) and just ahead of the Big 12 (7 teams in the tournament, two national seeds).

The eight teams from the conference equal the eight projected from the Big 12 and are only behind the SEC, which has 12 teams projected for the field. In addition to Coastal, the projections also have three of Wake's non-conference opponents in the field - High Point, Indiana State, and Liberty.

Boston College (31-12, 14-7 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional

Florida State (28-11, 12-6 ACC) - Projected No.9 national seed and hosting a Regional in Tallahassee

Georgia Tech (32-7, 16-5 ACC) - Projected No. 2 national seed and hosting a Regional in Atlanta

Miami (29-11, 10-8 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional

North Carolina (33-7-1, 15-6 ACC) - Projected No. 4 national seed and hosting a Regional in Chapel Hill

NC State (26-14, 9-9 ACC) - Projected No. 3 seed in the Lawrence Regional, one of the "Last Four In"

Virginia (28-13, 12-9 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Lincoln Regional

Wake Forest (27-14, 11-10 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Conway Regional

Nonconference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Four teams Wake Forest has played in nonconference action this season are projected to make the tournament. In addition to Coastal Carolina, the other teams are:

High Point (26-14) - Projected No. 3 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional

Indiana State (22-19) - Projected No. 4 seed in the Lawrence Regional

Liberty (29-11) - Projected No. 2 seen in the Athens Regional

NCAA College Baseball Tournament Dates to Know

As the regular season reaches its end, here are dates to know:

May 16 - Wake Forest @ Duke - last regular season game

May 19-24 - ACC Tournament in Charlotte

May 25 - NCAA Tournament Selection Show

May 29-June 1 - Regionals

June 5-8 - Super Regionals

June 12 - College World Series begins in Omaha

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

Based on D1Baseball's projections this week, here are the potential 16 Regional host sites:

Los Angeles Regional (UCLA) Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech) Austin Regional (Texas) Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina) College Station Regional (Texas A&M) Athens Regional (Georgia) Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina) Gainesville Regional (Florida) Tallahassee Regional (Florida State) Corvallis Regional (Oregon State) Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama) Auburn Regional (Auburn) Lincoln Regional (Nebraska) Oxford Regional (Ole Miss) Lawrence Regional (Kansas) Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

There's still a lot of baseball to be played. The above are just projections. Wake Forest needs to just continue the hot streak its been on the last few games to help their positioning in the postseason.