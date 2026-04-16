Could the Eyes of Texas Be Upon Wake Forest in the Post Season?
With just over a month left in the regular season of college basketball, it's time for one of the sport's most anticipated parts of the season - postseason speculation. It's a time we start thinking about which 64 teams will keep playing when the calendar flips to June and which eight teams might make it to Omaha.
How about the Wake Forest Demon Deacons? Have they shown us enough to give us hope of any baseball beyond the ACC Tournament in Charlotte? Well, right now, despite some recent losses, the prospects of postseason play are looking good for the Deacs.
On Tuesday, Wake Forest defeated No. 7 Coastal Carolina by a score of 10-5. Head Coach Tom Walter earned his 950th career win. And, more importantly for this particular discussion, Wake's RPI - a key metric used in determining postseason play - jumped up one spot to No. 24.
D1Baseball.com, one of the premier online resources for college baseball, released their latest "Field of 64" projections on Tuesday. They currently have Wake Forest as the No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional. Other teams in that projected regional are the 1-seed Texas (the No. 3 national seed), 3-seed Texas State and 4-seed New Mexico (the projected automatic qualifier for the Mountain West).
This week's projections have eight ACC teams making the tournament, with four of those projected as national seeds and hosting regionals. That's behind the SEC (13 teams in the tournament; six national seeds) and just ahead of the Big 12 (7 teams in the tournament, two national seeds).
The projections also have four of Wake's nonconference opponents in the Field of 64 - No. 8 national seed Coastal Carolina, High Point, Indiana State, and Liberty.
Projected ACC Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
- Boston College (27-12, 11-7 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional
- Florida State (25-11, 9-6 ACC) - Projected No.10 national seed and hosting a Regional in Tallahassee
- Georgia Tech (31-5, 15-3 ACC) - Projected No. 2 national seed and hosting a Regional in Atlanta
- Miami (27-9, 8-7 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional
- North Carolina (31-6-1, 13-5 ACC) - Projected No. 6 national seed and hosting a Regional in Chapel Hill
- NC State (25-12, 8-7 ACC) - Projected No. 3 seed in the Lawrence Regional
- Virginia (26-12, 10-8 ACC) - Projected No. 11 national seed and hosting a Regional in Charlottesville
- Wake Forest (25-13, 9-9 ACC) - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional
Wake Forest's Nonconference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
- Coastal Carolina (26-10) - Projected No. 8 national seed and hosting a Regional in Conway
- High Point (24-12) - Projected No. 3 seed in the Charlottesville Regional
- Indiana State (18-19) - Projected No. 4 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional
- Liberty (26-10) - Projected No. 2 seen in the Los Angeles (UCLA) Regional
Projected Austin Regional
- Texas (28-7) - automatic qualifier from the SEC
- Wake Forest (25-13) - at-large bid from the ACC
- Texas State (25-12) - at-large bid from the Sun Belt
- New Mexico (22-13-1) - automatic qualifier from the Mountain West
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Gainesville Regional (Florida)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
- Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Los Angeles Regional (USC)
- Lawrence Regional (Kansas)
NCAA College Baseball Tournament Dates to Know
The next few weeks will determine the Demon Deacons’ direction.
The Selection Show is Monday, May 25. Regionals are May 29-June 1. Super Regionals are June 5-8. The College World Series begins June 12 in Omaha.
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Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.