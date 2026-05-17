Deacs Conclude Regular Season Against Duke

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball team (38–18, 16–14) ended its regular season in Durham, North Carolina at rival Duke's Jack Coombs Field. On Thursday, the Deacs tallied their ninth-consecutive win, 7–2. On Friday, they made it 10 in a row, making this series win their third straight and first against the Blue Devils since the 2023 campaign.

The regular seasons wrapped up on Saturday, with the Demon Deacons vying for their third consecutive series sweep.

How It Happened...

Kade Lewis sets to record an out against the Duke Blue Devils. | Wake Forest Athletics

Game 3: 7–3 Loss

Uncharacteristically of the Demon Deacons, the scoring did not begin until the fourth inning: Andrew Costello put the Deacs on the board off a Matt Conte RBI single. Then, in the sixth inning, Costello scored again, this time off of Dalton Wentz's double. Boston Torres also knocked an RBI single, stretching his hit streak to 13 straight games.

Prior to the sixth inning, Wake Forest starter Cameron Bagwell stood tall for 5.0 innings, allowing just 4 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 2 batters. However, in the sixth inning, he walked a runner and then allowed a 2-run home run, shrinking the Demon Deacon lead to 3–2.

Ryan Bosch came in to relieve Bagwell, and held down for the fort in his 1.2 innings. The 6-foot-8 freshman held the Duke Blue Devils hitless and scoreless, while also recording 2 strikeouts. Blake Morningstar took the mound to start the eighth inning, and immediately gave up a double. After a sacrifice bunt and a walk, the Blue Devils had runners on first and second with one out. As a result, Wake Forest made their last pitching change of the day, bringing Will Ray to the mound.

Things did not go any better for Ray, as his first batter faced pulled in an RBI single, tying the game at 3–3. After another RBI, off of a fielder's choice, and a pair of stolen bases, Duke took a 7–3 edge on Coltin Quagliano's first home run of the season (3 runs).

In the top of the ninth, Wake Forest was able to get a runner on second and third, but were stonewalled after that; the Deacons Deacons ended the regular season winning 10 of their last 11 contests.

What's Next For Wake Forest Baseball?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons stand for the National Anthem prior to first pitch against the Duke Blue Devils. | Wake Forest Athletics

The ACC Tournament will take place from May 19–24 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Demon Deacons earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament, and will play either No. 11 Louisville or No. 14 Pittsburgh on May 20, with first pitch scheduled for 9:00 p.m.