Demon Deacon Makes History as 2025 American League Rookie of the Year
Former Wake Forest Demon Deacon Nick Kurtz was named the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year after a historic season with the Athletics. He becomes the first Rookie of the Year in Wake Forest baseball history as announced by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) on Monday night.
Kurtz was drafted 4th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft after what was an illustrious career in Winston-Salem. In his three years with Wake Forest, Kurtz had a career .333 batting average with 61 home runs and 182 RBIs in 164 games. Not to mention, he finished with a .510 on-base percentage in college. Kurtz finished his final season with the Deacons in style, batting .306 with 11 doubles, one triple, 22 home runs and 57 RBIs. The man they now call “The Big Amish” also led the Deacons to a College World Series appearance in 2023.
In Wake Forest baseball history, Kurtz ranks among the top three in walks (1st), slugging percentage (1st), home runs (2nd), total bases (3rd) and runs scored (3rd).
Upon being selected by the A’s in 2024, Kurtz played in just 33 minor league games before getting called up to the big leagues. That included stints with the Stockton Ports (Single-A), Midland Rockhounds (Double-A) and the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A) before making his MLB debut on April 23, 2025. After that, the rest is history.
In just 117 games this season, Kurtz wacked 36 home runs while batting an impressive .290. He was the unanimous AL Rookie of the Year, and it is clear to see why. He would go on to lead all MLB rookies in home runs (36), RBIs (86), extra-base hits (64), runs (90), slugging percentage (.619) and OPS (1.002). He became just the eighth rookie since 1901 to post an OPS over 1.000–with a minimum of 400 player appearances–and the first since Aaron Judge in 2017.
He had one of the greatest–if not the greatest–offensive performances in MLB history. Against the Houston Astros on July 25, Kurtz went 6-for-6 with a single, double and four home runs. He tallied 19 total bases, which ties Shawn Green (2002) for the most in a single game. Furthermore, Kurtz became the first rookie ever with a four-homer game and only the 20th player overall.
While Kurtz has broken onto the scene at the major league level, his talents were witnessed at Wake Forest. He mashed through his freshman campaign, tying the freshman runs scored record of 65. He also led the ACC with a .422 batting average and a 5.48 on-base percentage. In his final season with the Deacons, he was named to the First Team All-ACC, All-Region and Third Team All-American honors, while also being named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.
After a historic rookie season in the big leagues, the sky is the limit for Kurtz. From Wake Forest to West Sacramento, the “Big Amish” looks to carry on the legacy of Demon Deacons for years to come.