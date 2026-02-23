What Did We Learn From Week Two of the Wake Forest Baseball Season?

Welcome back to What Did We Learn. With the return of the baseball season, my weekly article, a two-year-long tradition on other sites now, begins, where at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn". An opinionated editorial detailing what Demon Deacon fans can take away from the week before that might not show up in the box score.

Finally, I have the time to bring in my first "What Did We Learn" from the 2026 baseball season, and, like the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, there are varying expectations for what they will accomplish; the same goes for my expectations for this article, for you, the reader.

Nonetheless, I am here. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are here. We are two weeks into the season, so what did the home opener teach us this weekend that we can use going forward?

Doing What Is Expected

Sure, the Demon Deacons are working their way through the season, playing weekend opponents with a lower level of talent than the roster the Deacs are putting out on the field. Still, baseball is the sport known for humbling teams, erasing talent disparities when a pitcher becomes unhittable for a game, seemingly out of the blue, despite having an ERA north of six on the season.

That is what makes this beautiful, glorious, and often chaotic sport the pastime of fans everywhere. That was even on display this past week for the Demon Deacons. They had a close midweek affair against High Point University, winning 7-6. Then, after that, they welcomed Siena to Winston-Salem for the home opener.

That one was tied 7-7 heading into the eighth inning of the Friday night series home opener. What looked to be another humbling tale of what happens on "any given day" quickly became a roster awakening. The Demon Deacons remembered their talent; they stole it back from the 'Monstars', and rattled off four runs to secure an 11-7 victory.

That carried over quickly for the rest of the weekend, resulting in an 8-1 win in game two and a 15-1 game called under the mercy rule in game three. That's what they should do; it served as a harrowing reminder of the talent that this team has. No one will go undefeated. Teams will face tough competition and drop a game.

That is perfectly ok. Those same teams, which qualify themselves as "good" or even "great", should do what the Demon Deacons did against Siena. They dominated and now have some swagger back, heading into week three of the season, and an early benchmark of just how dangerous they can be.