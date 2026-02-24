Wake Forest Baseball Surges in Two National Polls

The Wake Forest baseball team is 6-1 after the first two weeks of the season. This past weekend, the Deacs swept the home opener series against the Siena Saints. That sweep was enough to move them up in three of the five national baseball weekly polls.

The Deacs are ranked as high as No. 16 in the D1Baseball.com poll this week, up six spots from last week. They are also No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, up five spots from last week. Wake Forest is also receiving votes in the Baseball America poll.

Ranked ACC Baseball Teams - Week Two

Wake Forest is one of 10 ACC teams ranked or receiving votes in at least one of the five national polls. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are the highest-ranked team from the conference this week.

Clemson (7-0) - No. 11 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 12 (NCBWA), No. 14 (Baseball America), No. 15 (D1 Baseball), and No. 19 (Perfect Game)

(7-0) - No. 11 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 12 (NCBWA), No. 14 (Baseball America), No. 15 (D1 Baseball), and No. 19 (Perfect Game) Florida State (4-2) - No. 15 (Perfect Game), No. 17 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 21 (D1 Baseball)

(4-2) - No. 15 (Perfect Game), No. 17 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 21 (D1 Baseball) Georgia Tech (8-0) - No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 5 (D1 Baseball)

(8-0) - No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 5 (D1 Baseball) Louisville (3-4) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)

(3-4) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll) Miami (9-0) - No. 16 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 17 (D1 Baseball), No. 21 (Perfect Game), and No. 22 (Baseball America)

(9-0) - No. 16 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 17 (D1 Baseball), No. 21 (Perfect Game), and No. 22 (Baseball America) North Carolina (6-1-1) - No. 7 (Baseball America), No. 8 (D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 17 (Perfect Game)

(6-1-1) - No. 7 (Baseball America), No. 8 (D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 17 (Perfect Game) North Carolina State (5-1) - No. 14 (D1 Baseball), No. 15 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 20 (Perfect Game)

(5-1) - No. 14 (D1 Baseball), No. 15 (Baseball America, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 20 (Perfect Game) Virginia (6-1) - No. 12 (Baseball America), No. 14 (Perfect Game), No. 24 (NCBWA), and receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)

(6-1) - No. 12 (Baseball America), No. 14 (Perfect Game), No. 24 (NCBWA), and receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll) Virginia Tech (6-1) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)

(6-1) - Receiving votes (NCBWA) Wake Forest (6-1) - No. 16 (D1 Baseball), No. 20 (USA Today Coaches Poll), and receiving votes (NCBWA)

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons celebrate after defeating the Siena Saints on Friday, February 20. | Wake Forest Athletics

Of Wake Forest's five opponents so far in the 2026 season, only Houston appears in the national polls. The Cougars, who defeated the Deacs on opening day, are receiving votes in the NCBWA poll.

Nationally, UCLA is the top-ranked team in the Baseball America and D1 Baseball polls, while LSU is the top-ranked team in the NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Polls. Other teams in the top five, which vary depending on the poll, include Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Texas.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

Wake Forest travels to UNC Greensboro for a midweek game on Tuesday, February 24, before returning to Winston-Salem for the weekend. The Deacs will play Loyola Marymount on Friday and Sunday. In between, the Deacs will play Davidson on Saturday.